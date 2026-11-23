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12 Underrated Performance Cars That Nobody Bought

From forgotten BMWs to overlooked Infinitis, these 12 performance cars deserved better.

Photo by: Lorenzo Fei | Motor1

Jeff Perez

By: Jeff Perez

Nov 23, at 12:00pm ET

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For every Porsche 911 or Chevy Corvette, there’s a performance car that never got the love it deserved. Maybe it was too expensive, too weird, or it simply flew under the radar. Whatever the reason, plenty of great sports cars have come and gone without getting their time in the spotlight.

From bonkers luxury sedans to manual hybrids and slinky coupes, these 12 performance cars struggled to find buyers in the US despite having a lot to offer (at least, most of them). Some sold just a few hundred examples, while others were overlooked despite respectable sales.

Here are 12 cars that deserved a lot more love.

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Alfa Romeo 4C

7

Price When New: $53,900

US Sales: 2,210 Units

The Alfa Romeo 4C never really got a fair shake. It was Alfa’s first step back into the US market, and it would take a few years for buyers to warm up to the brand, if they ever did. Powered by a turbocharged 1.75-liter four-cylinder and lacking power steering, the 4C was also a bit of an oddball among the V6- and V8-powered sports cars of the time.

The 4C stuck around in the US for surprisingly long, with the coupe lasting seven years and the Spider six. Despite that, Alfa sold just 2,210 examples in the US and fewer than 10,000 worldwide.

Performance was never the 4C's problem. It was actually a pretty damn charming little sports car. It just never made much sense for the American market, and Alfa's reputation didn't exactly help its case.

Audi TT RS (Third Gen)

41

Price When New: $64,900

US Sales: 11,875 Units (All Versions)

It’s fair to call the Audi TT an icon. Across three generations and a wide range of variants, the little coupe earned a loyal following among Audi enthusiasts. The TT RS, however, never quite caught on the same way.

The third-generation TT RS packed a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder making 394 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. It was hardly slow, but buyers often complained about its stiff ride and cramped cabin. It also had to compete with its considerably cheaper Golf R sibling, which made it harder to justify the extra money.

The TT RS started at just over $64,000, but its price climbed to more than $73,000 in later years. Audi doesn't break out sales figures for individual S and RS models, but it sold just 11,875 third-generation TT models in total before production came to an end.

Acura NSX (Second Gen)

32

Price When New: $156,000

US Sales: 1,818 Units

The first-generation Acura NSX was an icon. The second-generation model, which debuted for 2016, never quite reached the same heights. Packing a twin-turbo V6 and two electric motors, the NSX made 573 horsepower in its base form and up to 602 hp in the later Type S. But performance was never the problem.

Acura was ahead of the curve with hybrid technology, but sports car buyers weren't quite ready for it. This was before electrification became commonplace, and the idea of a hybrid supercar didn't exactly resonate with the crowd. Acura sold just over 1,800 second-generation NSXs in the US before production ended in 2023.

BMW M8

63

Price When New: $133,000

US Sales: 42,322 Units (All Versions)

The BMW 8 Series was arguably underrated as a whole, but the M8 was particularly overlooked. It was an often-forgotten performance option in a market dominated by Corvettes, Mustangs, and other more obvious choices. And honestly, it was damn good.

Packing a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, the M8 put down 591 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque in standard form. The Competition model bumped that up to 617 hp a few years later, making it an absolute monster.

BMW doesn't break out sales figures for individual M models, but it sold just over 42,000 8 Series models during the car's roughly seven-year run. Estimates put total M8 sales at around 9,500 units, which isn't bad, but still makes it a relatively rare sight on the road.

Cadillac ATS-V

16

Price When New: $61,460

US Sales: 148,804 Units (All Versions)

The CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing get most of the attention in Cadillac’s lineup these days, and rightfully so. They’re powerful, driver-focused sedans and among the few performance cars you can still buy with a manual. But their predecessor, the ATS-V, deserves a little love, too.

Before the CT4 arrived, Cadillac offered the ATS-V with a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 making 464 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque. Buyers could pair it with either an automatic or a manual, and it was capable of hitting 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds.

Cadillac sold roughly 148,000 ATS models overall, but it doesn’t break out sales of the V separately. Given how niche the ATS-V was, it likely accounted for only a small fraction of that total, making it a much rarer sight than its more mainstream sibling.

Fiat 124 Spider Abarth

8

Source: Fiat

Price When New: $28,195

US Sales: 15,803 Units (All Versions)

No, it wasn’t a fever dream. The Fiat 124 Spider really did exist in the US, if only for a few years. From 2016 to 2019, Fiat borrowed the Mazda Miata’s platform to build its own sporty convertible, eventually adding the more performance-oriented Abarth to the lineup.

The 124 Abarth packed a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder making 168 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual. It wasn't exactly a powerhouse, but given its Miata underpinnings, it was a pretty fun little roadster.

Fiat sold just 15,803 124 Spiders in the US over its four-year run. The company never broke out Abarth sales specifically, but the performance model likely accounted for less than 10 percent of that total. You can probably do the math from there.

Honda CR-Z

6

Source: Honda

Price When New: $19,200

US Sales: 35,404 Units

The Honda CR-Z was never a true successor to the original CRX, but it was something a little different. Sold in the US from 2011 to 2016, the quirky hybrid hatchback was one of the few hybrids you could buy with a manual transmission, which gave it a bit of personality.

Under the hood was a 1.5-liter four-cylinder paired with an electric motor, producing 122 horsepower initially. A later facelift bumped that figure to 130 hp. It wasn't exactly a hot hatch, but the CR-Z had surprisingly good handling and was genuinely fun to toss around.

Honda even offered a dealer-installed HPD supercharger kit that pushed output to nearly 200 hp, putting it firmly into hot-hatch territory. It had the ingredients to be something special, but the CR-Z never quite caught on the way Honda hoped.

Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400

31

Price When New: $47,950

US Sales: 288,534 Units (All Versions)

Calling the Infiniti Q50 a car nobody bought would be a bit unfair. Over its 11-year run in the US, Infiniti sold roughly 288,000 examples of its midsize luxury sedan, and a good chunk of those were likely Red Sport models.

Still, the Q50 Red Sport never quite got the recognition it deserved, especially alongside rivals like the BMW M340i and Mercedes-AMG C43. Its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 produced 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque, making it plenty quick. And honestly, its styling was arguably better than both the BMW and Benz.

The good news is that Infiniti is working on a new performance sedan that looks to carry on the Q50's legacy. This time, though, it'll reportedly come with a manual transmission. Praise be.

Jaguar XFR-S

6

Source: Jaguar

Price When New: $99,000

US Sales: 100 Units

You probably didn’t even know Jaguar made a high-performance version of its full-size XF sedan, did you? For one glorious year, 2014, Jaguar offered the XFR-S, packing a supercharged V8 that cranked out 550 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque.

Production was limited to just 100 units, making the XFR-S incredibly rare today. Finding one for sale is tough, and when you do, expect to pay a pretty penny. It cost around $100,000 when new, so it was never exactly cheap to begin with.

Kia Stinger GT

111

Price When New: $38,350

US Sales: 70,540 (All Versions)

The Kia Stinger was too good for this world. A stylish, sporty, rear-wheel-drive sedan that took the fight directly to BMW and Mercedes-Benz, it was one of Kia’s most ambitious cars. Production lasted just six years in the US, and while there were a few different versions, the GT was the one you really wanted.

Powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6, the Stinger GT put out 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic. At its quickest, it could hit 60 mph in just 4.7 seconds, making it a seriously compelling performance sedan for the money.

Kia never broke out sales figures for the GT specifically, but it sold more than 70,000 Stingers in the US over its six-year run. Hopefully, a good chunk of those were GTs, because this one deserved a lot more love than it got.

Lexus RC F

5

Price When New: $62,400

US Sales: 57,820 Units (All Versions)

V8. Rear-wheel drive. Coupe. Sounds like a no-brainer, right? Well, the Lexus RC F never quite caught on the way the company hoped. Powered by a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8, it put out 472 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque, enough to get it to 60 mph in around 4.2 seconds.

Lexus eventually introduced an even more hardcore Track Edition, adding carbon-fiber bits, a bigger wing, and a few other goodies to make it more focused. But by then, it was probably too little, too late.

The RC F soldiered on for a decade in the US before production ended in 2025. Lexus never broke out sales figures for individual F models, but it sold just over 57,000 RCs during that time. That means the RC F was likely a pretty rare sight, even by luxury coupe standards.

Polestar 1

7

Price When New: $155,000

US Sales: 313 Units

Polestar, at least as we know it in the US, is pretty much gone. RIP. But shortly after launching in 2017, the Swedish automaker introduced a sleek sports coupe simply called the 1. Borrowing design cues from Volvo’s already gorgeous sedans, the Polestar 1 was a seriously striking car.

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Under the hood, it packed a twin-charged 2.0-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain producing a combined 619 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. It was an unusual setup, but one that gave the coupe some seriously impressive performance.

Production was limited to just 1,500 examples worldwide, with only 313 making their way to the US. It originally started at $155,000, and given how rare it is, we don't expect prices to get much friendlier on the used market anytime soon.

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