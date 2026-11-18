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12 Cars That Should Easily Make It To 250,000 Miles

Looking for something reliable? Toyota and Lexus dominate the list of vehicles most likely to reach 250,000 miles.

Photo by: Lorenzo Fei | Motor1

Jeff Glucker

By: Jeff Glucker

Nov 18, at 9:30am ET

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If you want to know which vehicle to buy if you plan to hold on to it for a long time, you need to look beyond 100,000 miles. In fact, 250,000 is the new 100,000.

According to data from iSeeCars, your best bet for a long-lasting vehicle is one probably wearing a Toyota or Lexus badge. Not shocking. Honda also makes a few robust machines that can go the distance.

Of the top 12 longest-lasting vehicles, however, ten come from the Toyota/Lexus family. Honda sneaks one in there. But the overall reliability crown is an easy one to place here.

12. Lexus IS

55

Source: Lexus

Chance of Reaching 250,000 Miles: 17.5%

If you feel like the Lexus IS hasn’t changed much in the last few years, you’re correct. Lexus has left the IS twisting in the wind since the third-gen version launched in 2014. But that shouldn’t dissuade you from buying one.

After all, the IS keeps things simple with a 3.5-liter V6, a premium cabin, and just enough design to still stand out from the crowd. Take care of your IS, and it could last you a lifetime.

11. Honda HR-V

23

Source: Honda

Chance of Reaching 250,000 Miles: 17.6%

You take a Honda Civic and raise it a bit, and you have the HR-V. This is a simple, honest sub-compact crossover with a relatively uninspired powertrain making just 158 horsepower. What is inspiring, however, is knowing that you’re able to clock a whole lot of miles over the life of the vehicle.

And despite the relatively humble output figures, the rest of the chassis works hard to make up for the mill up front.

10. Honda Accord Hybrid

7

Source: Honda

Chance of Reaching 250,000 Miles: 17.6%

This is only the second non-Toyota product on the list. That's impressive for Toyota, but the Accord Hybrid remains an equally impressive machine for Honda. It serves as a perfect platform for the automaker's excellent two-motor hybrid system, which delivers the right amount of power and incredible efficiency.

Plus, you don't have to worry about a transmission wearing out, since this car doesn't have one. That's probably part of the reason you should sail past 250,000 miles with one of these.

9. Toyota Highlander Hybrid

11

Chance of Reaching 250,000 Miles: 20.7%

Toyota nailed the formula with the Highlander Hybrid. Customers want an efficient crossover with plenty of room for the family and their stuff. Enter that equation into the mind of an engineer and out pops the Highlander on the other side.

In fact, the Highlander Hybrid will keep happily stacking up the miles until Toyota finally figures out how to bring its upcoming Highlander EV to market.

8. Toyota Avalon

21

Chance of Reaching 250,000 Miles: 23.2%

Let's be real, nothing is exciting about a Toyota Avalon (no, not even the TRD version). It's essentially the Japanese equivalent of a Buick. But since it's a Toyota, it's far more reliable and better to drive than the Buick.

You won't be thrilled to be driving an Avalon, yet you'll be thrilled that you're absolutely getting your money's worth as you watch the odometer keep spinning. The Avalon has a 23.2 percent chance of making it to 250,000 miles.

7. Lexus GX

30

Source: Lexus

Chance of Reaching 250,000 Miles: 23.3%

We told you that the Lexus GX kicks ass, and we meant it. Of course, we mean it more in the "this thing rules at off-roading" sort of way. But apparently it’s also fantastic at outliving its competition.

Get the Overtrail model, and then log many thousands of miles on great family adventures. The GX has a 23.2 percent chance of making it all the way to 250,000 miles.

6. Toyota Tacoma

11

Chance of Reaching 250,000 Miles: 25.0%

Surely this one is no surprise. The Tacoma has long been a high-mileage king. Even when the odometer reads well into the six-figure realm, the truck still commands strong resale value on the secondary market.

So the Tacoma wins big in two areas: you can keep one forever, but if and when you do decide to sell it, you’ll get a good amount of your money back.

5. Toyota Tundra

45

Source: Toyota

Chance of Reaching 250,000 Miles: 28.2%

Despite Toyota’s recall woes over the last few years, the automaker seems to have figured out what’s going on. Still, seeing the Tundra here is a bit surprising, given the recent raft of issues with its twin-turbocharged engine.

But the study examines data from over 395 million cars, not just the newest ones to roll off the assembly line. And over the course of its life, the Tundra remains a reliable rig. Just be mindful of which one you’re buying.

4. Lexus RX Hybrid

8

Chance of Reaching 250,000 Miles: 28.9%

Lexus has always done simplified luxury so well. The RX takes that idea and executes it in a manner that keeps buyers coming back for more. An RX owner usually hasn’t had just one RX in their life. They buy one, drive it, love it, and get another one down the road.

And the next owner of their old RX should be happy knowing they can continue to rack up the miles. The luxe SUV has a 28.9 percent chance of making it to 250,000 miles.

3. Toyota 4Runner

65

Source: Toyota

Chance of Reaching 250,000 Miles: 33.1%

The 4Runner remains a popular gateway drug for the off-road lifestyle. That rear window rolls down, and you stuff your camping gear in the back. You make memories in a 4Runner, and then you pass the vehicle along to your kids.

The cycle repeats anew. And it can continue to do so for quite a long time; the 4Runner has a 33.1 percent chance of making it to 250,000 miles.

2. Lexus LS

7

Source: Lexus

Chance of Reaching 250,000 Miles: 38.8%

It's actually sort of surprising that the Lexus LS isn't number one on this list. There have been plenty of high-mileage stories told about the Lexus LS. Even more impressive than the mileage is how well the LS holds up over the course of those miles.

If you buy a Lexus LS, be prepared to hand it down through your family like an automotive heirloom. This luxury SUV has a 38.8 percent chance of making it to 250,000.

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1. Toyota Sequoia

18

Chance of Reaching 250,000 Miles: 42.3%

Just edging out the LS, we have the Toyota Sequoia. Much like the Suburban at the top of the list, this is a large SUV designed to haul full-size families. And it will keep on doing it for many miles to come. According to data, the Sequoia has the highest likelihood of reaching 250,000 miles. In fact, it’s nearly eight times as likely as the average vehicle to reach that mega milestone.

Simply put, if you want your best chance at hitting 250,000 miles, you should buy a Toyota or a Lexus. Just change the oil and do the maintenance, and your vehicle will reward you with hundreds of thousands of miles.

Source: iSeeCars

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