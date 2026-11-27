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Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Vs Ford Bronco Badlands: Which Off-Roader Is Actually Better?

The Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco take different approaches to tackling tough terrain. But which one makes more sense for your money?

Photo by: Motor1.com

Jeff Glucker

By: Jeff Glucker

Nov 27, at 2:00pm ET

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Few automotive rivalries are as entertaining as the one between the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco. Both are body-on-frame SUVs with removable doors and roofs, available manual transmissions, and the hardware necessary to venture well beyond the pavement.

And both have passionate fan bases eager to argue the merits of their preferred off-roader.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon represents a more traditional approach to building a capable four-wheel-drive vehicle. The Ford Bronco Badlands, meanwhile, blends serious off-road capability with more on-road comfort. Both the four-door Jeep and Ford start a little north of $50,000; the Bronco Badlands starts at $50,885, while the Wrangler Rubicon comes in at $53,325.

Neither is necessarily the better off-roader in every situation. It comes down to the type of terrain you want to tackle and how much time you spend driving on pavement between adventures.

Powertrains: Natural Aspiration Or Turbocharged Torque?

Photo by: Motor1.com

Photo by: Ford

Jeep: The Wrangler Rubicon comes standard with a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine producing 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, while an eight-speed automatic is available.

Jeep also offers a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 270 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. That engine pairs exclusively with the eight-speed automatic and provides more torque while delivering better fuel economy.

The EPA rates the four-door Wrangler with the V6 and manual transmission at 19 miles per gallon combined. Opting for the turbocharged four-cylinder bumps that figure to 21 mpg.

The Rubicon's biggest mechanical advantage, however, lies beyond its engine. Jeep's Rock-Trac four-wheel-drive system features a 4.0:1 low-range gear ratio, helping the Wrangler navigate challenging obstacles at extremely low speeds. The four-door Rubicon can also tow up to 5,000 pounds when properly equipped.

Ford: The Bronco Badlands, meanwhile, comes standard with a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine that produces 300 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque on premium fuel. Buyers can choose between a seven-speed manual transmission with a dedicated crawler gear or a 10-speed automatic.

Peeking ahead at the 2027 model year lineup, however, Ford offers a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine in the four-door Badlands. It's good for 380 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque. That's a substantial increase over either of the Rubicon's available engines.

The Bronco too features an advanced four-wheel-drive system with a two-speed transfer case. But its maximum towing capacity tops out at 3,500 pounds, with the four-cylinder engine giving Jeep a considerable advantage in that department.

Still, the Ford's stronger available engine and broader transmission ratio spread give it the edge here.

Advantage: Ford

Design: Old-School Meets Modern Off-Roader

Photo by: Motor1.com

Photo by: Ford

Jeep: The Wrangler's design hasn't strayed far from its roots, and that's exactly why its fans still love it. The seven-slot grille, round headlights, exposed door hinges, and upright windshield make it one of the most recognizable vehicles on the road.

The Rubicon adds 33-inch all-terrain tires, rock rails, underbody protection, and heavy-duty Dana axles. Jeep also offers an available Xtreme 35 Tire package for buyers who want even more capability straight from the factory.

The Wrangler's relatively narrow body also makes it an attractive option for exploring tighter trails. And for enthusiasts who want to modify their vehicles, the Jeep benefits from decades of aftermarket development.

Ford: The Bronco successfully blends styling cues from the original Bronco with a more contemporary design. Its squared-off bodywork, wide stance, round headlights, and prominent BRONCO lettering give it a distinctive appearance without simply replicating the original.

The Badlands comes standard with 33-inch tires, position-sensitive Bilstein dampers, rock rails, and protective underbody hardware. The available Sasquatch package adds 35-inch tires, a higher-clearance suspension, and additional off-road equipment.

Both have a similar mission. This one is largely subjective. But for our money, the Bronco wins in the style department.

Advantage: Ford

Features: Mechanical Capability Or Modern Technology?

Photo by: Victoria Scott / Motor1

Photo by: Ford

Jeep: The Wrangler Rubicon comes equipped with much of the hardware that serious off-road enthusiasts would otherwise add themselves. That includes electronically locking front and rear differentials, an electronic front sway-bar disconnect, and a heavy-duty full-floating rear axle.

The most important element of the Wrangler's design, however, is its use of solid axles at both ends. That setup lends itself particularly well to technical rock crawling, where suspension articulation and durability are important considerations.

Inside, Jeep has made considerable strides in modernizing the Wrangler without sacrificing its utilitarian personality. A 12.3-inch Uconnect touchscreen features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, while physical controls make it straightforward to access important vehicle functions.

An available forward-facing off-road camera helps drivers identify obstacles on the trail. Jeep also offers several roof configurations, including its available Sky One-Touch power top, which makes open-air driving considerably more convenient.

The Wrangler's appeal still revolves around its mechanical capabilities, though. Its technology largely serves to complement the hardware underneath.

Ford: The Bronco Badlands takes a more technology-heavy approach to off-roading. Its seven selectable G.O.A.T. Modes allow drivers to adjust various vehicle systems for different terrain, including rocks, sand, and higher-speed desert driving.

Electronically locking front and rear differentials come standard, while a front stabilizer-bar disconnect is available for 2027. Automatic-transmission models also offer features like Trail Turn Assist, Trail Control, and Trail One-Pedal Driving.

Those features can make navigating difficult terrain less intimidating for inexperienced off-roaders while offering additional tools for more experienced drivers.

Inside, the Bronco features a 12.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster, marine-grade vinyl upholstery, and washable flooring. An available 360-degree camera system provides additional visibility around the vehicle, both on the trail and in tight parking spaces.

It's a collection of clever features that make the Bronco particularly appealing to buyers who want to regularly take advantage of its open-air capabilities. Still, the most hardcore off-roaders will prefer the Wrangler's solid-axle approach.

Advantage: Tie

Verdict: Jeep Is The Better Rock Crawler, But Ford Is The Better All-Rounder

Photo by: Ford

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and Ford Bronco Badlands are two of the most capable off-road SUVs you can buy. Both have locking front and rear differentials, available 35-inch tires, manual transmissions, and the ability to shed their doors and roofs. But they excel in different environments.

The Wrangler Rubicon makes more sense for buyers who regularly tackle technical trails. Its solid front axle, aggressive low-range gearing, standard sway-bar disconnect, and narrower body are all compelling reasons to choose the Jeep. Its greater maximum towing capacity is another advantage, as is its enormous aftermarket ecosystem.

The Bronco Badlands, meanwhile, is arguably the more versatile vehicle. Its independent front suspension should make everyday driving more comfortable, its available twin-turbocharged V6 delivers considerably more power, and its collection of off-road technology makes its capabilities more accessible.

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The Ford is also slightly less expensive to start, though that advantage can quickly disappear when you add options.

If your weekends revolve around finding increasingly difficult trails to conquer, the Wrangler Rubicon is the more compelling purchase. But if you want something that can tackle a challenging trail on Saturday and make your Monday morning commute a little more enjoyable, the Bronco Badlands strikes the better balance.

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