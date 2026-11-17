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Used Nissan GT-Rs Cost Less Than You Might Think

Godzilla may be gone, but its twin-turbo V6, outrageous acceleration, and legendary all-wheel-drive system make it a compelling used supercar.

Jeff Glucker

By: Jeff Glucker

Nov 17, at 3:00pm ET

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There was a time when the Nissan GT-R was the single greatest performance bargain on the planet. When the R35 first arrived in America for the 2009 model year, it offered the type of acceleration, handling, and pure speed previously reserved for cars costing two or three times as much. And it did all of that with a Nissan badge on the nose.

Nearly two decades later, the GT-R's reputation hasn't changed much. Sure, it got older, more expensive, and eventually disappeared from American showrooms after the 2024 model year. But the performance never stopped being spectacular.

Now that the R35 is officially a used-car proposition, is Godzilla still worth buying? Absolutely. You just need to find the right one.

Why Buy a Nissan GT-R?

This is a question we shouldn't have to answer, to be honest.

We're talking about a legendary sports car with a hand-assembled, twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V6. When the R35 arrived in America, it produced 480 horsepower. Over the years, Nissan continued tweaking its flagship performance car, eventually extracting 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque from the standard GT-R.

And then there's the Nismo. Introduced in the US in 2015, the ultimate GT-R cranked out 600 horsepower and 481 pound-feet of torque. The power goes through a six-speed dual-clutch transmission and Nissan's ATTESA E-TS all-wheel-drive system, which helps turn all that horsepower into genuinely astonishing acceleration.

When we tested the 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo, we found the explosive acceleration, aggressive handling, and incredible mechanical grip made the GT-R feel special even as newer competitors began to arrive.

'Even after a decade, the GT-R will still compress you and the nearest passenger into the Recaro seats.'

'Even without using the paddles, the six-speed gearbox delivers the perfect shift and keeps the revs high.'

'An exceptionally quick turn-in and a lightweight steering rack keep Godzilla competitive against its more modern classmates. It's a little twitchy compared to newer, smoother alternatives – but that's all part of the charm.'

Which Nissan GT-R Should You Buy?

The R35 was sold in the United States from the 2009 through 2024 model years, and although the basic formula remained unchanged, Nissan made meaningful improvements throughout production.

Early 2009 through 2011 cars are the most affordable way into GT-R ownership. They delivered 480-485 horsepower and established the performance credentials that made Godzilla famous. However, these models also warrant additional scrutiny given their early transmission calibrations and launch-control history.

The 2012 model year brought a significant performance upgrade, raising output to 530 horsepower. For buyers looking to maximize performance per dollar, a well-maintained 2012 through 2016 car represents a compelling option.

Our pick, however, is the 2017-2021 Nissan GT-R Premium. A major 2017 refresh introduced revised exterior styling, a more attractive interior, an updated infotainment system, and improvements to overall refinement. Power also climbed to 565 horsepower.

These cars deliver most of the performance of later GT-Rs without commanding the substantial premiums associated with the newest examples or the Nismo.

If you're after something more special, consider the 2020 Nismo. Nissan substantially revised the car that year, improving its aerodynamic performance and adding the GT3-derived turbochargers and carbon-ceramic brakes.

Today, the Nismo remains the enthusiast's ultimate R35, although its price and potentially higher running costs make it harder to recommend over a standard GT-R for everyday driving.

How Much Does a Used Nissan GT-R Cost?

According to Kelley Blue Book, these are representative national-average Fair Purchase Prices for used GT-Rs as of November 2026.

2012 GT-R Premium: $60,100

2015 GT-R Premium: $66,900

2017 GT-R Premium: $87,200

2017 GT-R Nismo: $132,000

2020 GT-R Premium: $102,000

2024 GT-R Premium: $144,000

2024 GT-R Nismo: $232,000

The numbers show how interesting the GT-R market has become. A 2012 Premium can cost around $60,000 according to KBB, while a 2024 Nismo can exceed its original MSRP.

That puts the more affordable GT-Rs in contention with used Chevrolet Corvettes, Porsche 911s, and other serious performance machinery.

What To Look For When Buying a Used Nissan GT-R

Buying a used GT-R requires more care than shopping for a typical Nissan. The VR38DETT is an impressively capable engine, but the R35 is still a highly specialized performance car.

The first thing to investigate is the transmission. Early GT-Rs developed a reputation for transmission problems, particularly due to aggressive use of launch control. Nissan revised the software over time, and specialists can rebuild or repair many transmission components today, but significant repairs can still be expensive.

Check for unusual noises, rough engagement, transmission warning lights, and signs of improper operation. Some mechanical noise is normal for a GT-R, so an inspection by someone familiar with the platform is essential.

Service history is equally important. Look for documentation covering engine oil, transmission fluid, differential servicing, brakes, and other scheduled maintenance.

You'll also want to know whether the car has been modified. The R35 became an incredibly popular tuning platform, and it's not uncommon to encounter examples producing substantially more power than Nissan originally intended. Modifications aren't necessarily a deal-breaker, but the quality of the work matters. An undocumented tune or questionable aftermarket parts should make you cautious.

What Else Could You Buy?

At roughly $60,000 to $100,000 for a used GT-R Premium, there are plenty of compelling alternatives. A used Chevrolet Corvette C8 offers a naturally aspirated V8, a modern interior, and similarly impressive acceleration for potentially less money.

A used Porsche 911 Carrera delivers a more refined sports-car experience, while an older 911 Turbo offers all-wheel drive and the kind of devastating acceleration that made the GT-R famous. The Porsche also benefits from a more upscale cabin and a wider range of configurations.

There's also the second-generation Acura NSX, which combines twin-turbo V6 power with hybrid assistance and all-wheel drive. Used examples generally cost more than an older GT-R Premium, but they offer a different take on the everyday supercar formula.

When The GT-R Makes Sense

The Nissan GT-R makes sense for someone who prioritizes performance above almost everything else. It isn't the most comfortable sports car; its interior feels dated compared to newer alternatives, and maintenance can be expensive. But few cars deliver the same visceral experience.

A well-maintained 2017-2021 GT-R Premium is arguably the smartest purchase. You get 565 horsepower, a more refined interior than earlier models, and nearly all the performance that makes the GT-R special without paying Nismo money.

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The Nismo, meanwhile, is best suited to collectors and serious enthusiasts who want the ultimate factory-developed R35. Its 600-horsepower engine, aggressive aerodynamics, and track-focused upgrades make it exceptional, but the substantial price premium is difficult to justify on performance alone.

The GT-R may no longer be the performance bargain it once was, but it's still one of the most distinctive supercars of the modern era. And with production finished, there's something especially appealing about owning the last generation of Godzilla.

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