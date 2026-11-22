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A Used Shelby GT350 Is One Of The Best Mustangs You Can Buy

A screaming 5.2-liter V8, a six-speed manual, and serious track capability make the Shelby GT350 a modern American performance icon.

Jeff Glucker

By: Jeff Glucker

Nov 22, at 9:00am ET

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There's no shortage of special Mustangs, and many of them are fantastic. But few have ever felt quite like the Shelby GT350. Ford took its familiar pony car, stuffed a somewhat exotic V8 under the hood, and built something that could genuinely challenge European sports cars on a racetrack.

Produced for the 2016 through 2020 model years, the modern GT350 represents one of Ford Performance's finest achievements. Its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter flat-plane-crank V8 produces 526 horsepower, revs to an astonishing 8,250 rpm, and delivers a soundtrack unlike anything else wearing a Mustang badge.

Now that the GT350 has been out of production for several years, used examples have become an interesting proposition. You can find earlier cars for around $40,000 according to Kelley Blue Book, while the final GT350R models command considerably more.

Why Buy A Shelby GT350?

Glorious noise and devious power combine in a perfect Pony car package. Ford developed the 5.2-liter Voodoo V8 specifically for this car, using a flat-plane crankshaft instead of the traditional cross-plane design found in most American V8s. The result is an engine that revs incredibly quickly and produces a distinctive, high-pitched howl as it approaches its 8,250-rpm redline.

With 526 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque, the GT350 certainly isn't lacking in performance. But unlike the supercharged GT500, which delivers enormous torque almost immediately, the GT350 rewards drivers who work for their speed.

A Tremec six-speed manual transmission was the only gearbox available, and it remains one of the GT350's defining features. There's no automatic option, no dual-clutch transmission, and no opportunity to let the computer handle the shifting.

In our 2020 Shelby GT350R Heritage Edition review, we praised the car's incredible engine and engaging driving experience:

'The critically acclaimed Voodoo engine revs ferociously and makes some of the best V8 noises on the planet, but it also demands attention from the driver.'

'The combo of Wimbledon White paint and Guardsman Blue stripes are about as important as liveries get to Ford.'

'While you'll probably set a faster lap time in the supercharged snake, it's the GT350 that will put the bigger smile on your face.'

How Much Does A Used Shelby GT350 Cost?

When new, the Shelby GT350 wasn't exactly cheap. A 2020 model started at around $60,000, while the GT350R pushed considerably higher. Today, used prices vary dramatically depending on the model year, mileage, condition, and whether you're shopping for a regular GT350 or the more desirable GT350R.

According to Kelley Blue Book, these are the approximate national-average Fair Purchase Prices for used Shelby GT350 and GT350R models as of November 2026.

2016 Shelby GT350: $38,700

2016 Shelby GT350R: $44,500

2017 Shelby GT350: $40,500

2017 Shelby GT350R: $46,700

2018 Shelby GT350: $41,700

2018 Shelby GT350R: $49,500

2019 Shelby GT350: $49,500

2019 Shelby GT350R: $50,900

2020 Shelby GT350: $48,100

2020 Shelby GT350R: $76,900

These figures represent typical used-car valuations rather than asking prices for low-mileage collector examples. Particularly desirable cars can command substantially more.

The most interesting value proposition is a standard GT350 from 2017 or 2018. These cars offer the same spectacular Voodoo engine and six-speed manual as later models, but generally cost less.

Meanwhile, the 2020 GT350R occupies a different part of the market. Its carbon-fiber wheels, limited production, and final-year status contribute to a significant premium over the standard car.

Which Shelby GT350 Should You Buy?

Our pick would be a 2019 or 2020 Shelby GT350. Ford made meaningful improvements to the standard GT350 for 2019, including revised suspension tuning, aerodynamic refinements, and specially developed Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. These changes made an already excellent handling car even better.

If your budget allows, a 2020 GT350 with documented maintenance history would be our first choice. It combines the latest factory development with the usability of the standard car.

That said, the 2017 and 2018 models offer excellent value. For 2017, Ford made the previously optional Track Package equipment standard, bringing additional cooling hardware and other track-focused components to every GT350.

And what about the GT350R? If you regularly attend track days, the R is unquestionably the more focused machine. Its carbon-fiber wheels reduce unsprung mass, while its aggressive aerodynamic package and suspension tuning improve performance.

For 2020, Ford also updated the GT350R with revised front suspension geometry and steering hardware derived from the GT500.

But for street driving, the standard GT350 delivers nearly everything that makes the R special without the substantially higher purchase price or expensive carbon-fiber wheels.

What Could Go Wrong?

The GT350 is a specialized performance car, and buying one requires more care than shopping for an ordinary Mustang GT. The biggest concern is the Voodoo engine.

While many owners have enjoyed years of trouble-free driving, oil consumption has been a documented issue. Ford specifically warned owners that extended high-rpm operation and track use could increase oil consumption, and emphasized the importance of regularly checking the oil level.

Before buying, investigate the engine's service history carefully. Ask whether the car has experienced excessive oil consumption.

Earlier cars were also recalled due to the engine oil cooler tube assembly. Certain 2015–2017 GT350 and GT350R models could develop oil leaks because of improperly crimped hoses. Verify that any applicable recall repairs have been completed.

The transmission deserves attention, too. The Tremec six-speed is generally well regarded, but a car that has spent considerable time on track could have clutch, synchro, or other drivetrain wear. Pay attention to difficult shifts, unusual noises, and clutch behavior during a test drive.

What Else Could You Buy?

The Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE is perhaps the most obvious alternative. Its naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 produces 455 horsepower, and its outstanding chassis delivers serious track capability. It's also available with a six-speed manual transmission. The Camaro may be the better value, but its traditional pushrod V8 doesn't have the GT350's exotic character.

Another excellent option is the Chevrolet Corvette C7 Grand Sport. It combines a naturally aspirated V8 with much of the Z06's handling hardware, and it offers a seven-speed manual transmission. The Corvette is lighter, feels more like a dedicated sports car, and delivers remarkable performance for the money.

Then there's the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS. Depending on the model year, you can get a turbocharged four-cylinder or naturally aspirated flat-six. The Porsche offers superb balance, outstanding steering, and a more sophisticated driving experience. But even the six-cylinder GTS can't replicate the sound and personality of the Shelby's V8.

Why The Shelby GT350 Makes Sense

A newer Mustang GT offers plenty of performance for less money. A GT500 is substantially faster. And a Camaro SS 1LE or Corvette Grand Sport might deliver similar track performance at a lower price. But the GT350 offers something the others don't.

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Its flat-plane-crank V8 is one of the most interesting engines ever installed in an American production car. The six-speed manual forces you to participate in the experience, and the chassis delivers handling that goes well beyond the traditional muscle-car formula.

The Shelby GT350 isn't perfect. It's loud, thirsty, occasionally demanding, and potentially expensive to maintain. But those compromises are part of owning something genuinely special.

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