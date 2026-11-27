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Toyota Raises 2027 Tacoma Prices And Slashes Its Free Maintenance Program

Higher 2027 Tacoma prices pair with shorter ToyotaCare coverage, even as SR5 trims gain heated seats, power adjustment, and extra standard equipment.

Photo by: Toyota

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 27, at 6:42am ET

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Toyota is asking 2027 Tacoma buyers to pay more for less coverage. The base price climbs to $32,725 before destination and delivery.

The free maintenance period used to run two years. Now it stops after a single year.

Every trim gets at least a $180 bump, with the TRD Off-Road and TRD Sport models up $520. The top-spec TRD Pro Hybrid now runs $66,675 with delivery and destination included.

2027 Toyota Tacoma Pricing And ToyotaCare Coverage

2027 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, Honeycomb color

Photo by: Toyota

The base SR now costs $34,470 with the $1,745 destination fee folded in. That's the starting point for buyers cross-shopping the truck against last year's model.

ToyotaCare now covers scheduled maintenance for one year or 10,000 miles, whichever comes first. That's down from two years or 25,000 miles on the 2026 truck. Two years of unlimited-mileage roadside assistance stays in place. "Toyota credited customer feedback directly for that new change," the automaker said of the revised ToyotaCare terms.

The configurator shows how fast options pile onto that higher base. An SR5 trim lists a $36,815 MSRP and a $38,410 as-configured price, a gap of $1,825 in options alone. A separate configuration run shows a $2,560 jump once more equipment gets added.

Gallery: 2027 Toyota Tacoma

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Source: Toyota

What The 2027 Tacoma Adds For The Higher Price

SR5 buyers now get powered, heated front seats as standard equipment. That used to require stepping into a pricier package or trim. Dark-silver-finished wheels also join the SR5's standard spec sheet for 2027.

The gas engine still makes 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. The hybrid powertrain, badged i-Force Max, produces 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet, the same spread Toyota uses across the truck's 23 core configurations.

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Toyota also added Honeycomb, a new exclusive color offered only on the TRD Pro trim, alongside the carryover off-road hardware that trim is built around. It's a cosmetic change that marks the TRD Pro as visually distinct from the rest of the lineup for 2027.

Buyers weighing the 2027 truck against a used example should note how differently the ownership numbers work out. The shorter maintenance window pushes real costs onto owners sooner, even with more gear built in from the factory.

More From Toyota:

Toyota's New Innova Hycross Combines Hybrid Power With Flex-Fuel Technology

2027 Toyota 4Runner Finally Adds Heated Seats, Then Crosses $45,000

Toyota's First Range-Extended EV Is Coming, And It Looks Like A Highlander

Toyota's Wild Hilux One-Off Is A Pickup That Forgot To Be A Truck

Source: Toyota

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