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German Economist Says Selling Volkswagen To China Wouldn't Be A Bad Idea
The head of the Kiel Institute thinks ownership matters less than keeping production in Germany.
Photo by: Volkswagen
Adrian Padeanu
By: Adrian Padeanu
Nov 27, at 2:42am ET
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The Volkswagen Group’s troubles have produced plenty of hot takes lately, but this one got a reaction in the room. Moritz Schularick, president of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, said at a Berlin industry conference that selling "a certain corporation in Wolfsburg" to the Chinese wouldn't be a bad idea, as long as Germany still gets something out of the deal. Handelsblatt reported the remarks.
Schularick's point was that what matters is keeping value creation and production in Germany. Who owns the factories, he said, is secondary. Michael Jansen, head of VW's Berlin corporate office, was among the guests, and the comments reportedly caused a murmur in the room.
The remarks follow an even bolder prediction in an earlier interview with Süddeutsche Zeitung, in which he said a Chinese automaker, such as BYD, would probably buy VW. To be clear, there's no indication that BYD has approached Volkswagen or is pursuing an acquisition. This is one economist's argument, not a deal in the works.
VW Polo III
Photo by: Volkswagen
China Is Eating VW's Lunch
The backdrop is familiar. The VW Group is losing market share to Chinese rivals, not just in China but in Europe too, and it's in the middle of a cost-cutting restructuring. Schularick also wants Europe to take a tougher policy stance.
He argues that the EU should let Chinese brands sell cars here but push them to build in Europe through "Made in Europe" requirements for subsidies or mandatory joint ventures. That's essentially what China did to foreign automakers for decades. Germany, he said, has to accept that in these areas "we are now the developing country."
That last line will sting in a country that built its industrial identity around the automobile. It also reflects how the conversation has shifted: Chinese manufacturers are no longer seen solely as competitors, but also as potential owners, partners, and tenants of Europe's increasingly underused factories.
Whether Wolfsburg or Berlin has any appetite for that is another matter. VW hasn't publicly endorsed anything of the sort, and selling the entire group to a Chinese buyer would face enormous political and labor-related hurdles. Personally, I don't think it'll ever happen.
VW ID. Unyx
Photo by: Volkswagen
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Cost Cuts Are In Full Swing
Meanwhile, Wolfsburg isn't waiting for anyone to make an offer. The VW Group is pressing ahead with its Future Plan 2030, which adds roughly 50,000 job cuts on top of the 50,000 already agreed upon earlier this year. It also aims to slash the lineup by up to half by 2035 and is reviewing four German plants (Emden, Zwickau, Hanover, and Neckarsulm).
The belt-tightening is also trickling down to the details. The group is simplifying its parts bin to become a leaner, more competitive automotive conglomerate as Chinese rivals continue to breathe down its neck.
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Sources: Handelsblatt, Süddeutsche Zeitung
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