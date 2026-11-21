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BYD's Boxy SUV Banned In The EU After Land Rover Defender Copycat Ruling

A Dutch court has ordered an EU-wide sales ban backed by penalties of up to €10 million.

Photo by: Motor1.com

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 21, at 3:29am ET

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Jaguar Land Rover has won a significant round in its legal battle against BYD. The District Court of The Hague ruled on Friday that the Chinese automaker's Ti7 SUV infringes JLR's registered EU design for the Defender. The judge has therefore barred BYD from importing, producing, selling, or otherwise trading the vehicle anywhere in the European Union.

The Ti7 is a five- or seven-seat plug-in hybrid that BYD launched in China last year and is now preparing to bring to international markets. Anyone who has seen one will understand why the Tata Motors-owned company took issue with its appearance. The SUV has a boxy body, upright windows, a flat roofline, and a rear-mounted spare wheel. Those familiar ingredients give it a silhouette that looks remarkably close to the modern Defender.

But BYD's lawyers argued that the two vehicles have plenty of distinguishing features. They pointed to differences in the headlights, grille, bumper layout, hood, windows, and wheel arches. The court wasn't convinced, however, concluding that those details weren't enough to change the overall impression created by the two designs.

Land Rover Defender

BYD Ti7

Why The Court Ruled Against BYD

According to the ruling, the Defender's appearance is defined by several distinctive elements: its rounded shoulders and corners, the signature panel in the C-pillar, rounded wheel-arch cutouts, a continuous glasshouse, and the vehicle's overall silhouette. Taken together, the judge found that these characteristics give the Defender a recognizable design that the BYD Ti7 infringes.

The case centers on a registered EU design dating back to 2018, before the current-generation Defender made its public debut a year later. That distinction matters because JLR relied on its earlier design registration rather than simply arguing that BYD had copied the production SUV. Although BYD highlighted the differences between the two models, the court decided that they weren't substantial enough to produce a different overall impression.

The ruling gives BYD's European subsidiaries just one week after receiving the judgment to stop infringing JLR's registered design rights. The prohibition covers importing, manufacturing, offering for sale, selling, storing, delivering, or otherwise commercializing the Ti7 anywhere in the European Union. In other words, BYD cannot simply bring the SUV into EU markets through a different distribution channel or store it while waiting for the dispute to blow over.

There are financial consequences for ignoring the order, too. The court set a penalty of €100,000 for every day, or part of a day, that a company remains in violation. Alternatively, JLR can opt for a penalty of €25,000 per infringement, with the total amount capped at €10 million.

Land Rover Defender

BYD Ti7

The BYD Ti7 Isn't Even On Sale In The EU Yet

There's a rather significant catch, though: the Ti7 isn't on sale in the EU yet, and BYD told the court it has no concrete plans to launch it there. The judge granted the ban partly because the Chinese automaker wouldn't commit to staying out of the market. That makes the ruling more of a precaution against a potential European launch than a response to an established sales operation.

It's also worth stressing that this is a preliminary ruling, not necessarily the final word in the dispute. JLR has six months to initiate main proceedings if it wants to pursue the case further. The legal battle could therefore continue, even though the latest decision gives the British automaker a clear advantage in the EU.

JLR didn't get everything it asked for. The court rejected its request for a UK ban and declared itself not competent to rule on BYD UK. That's particularly relevant because Britain is where customers can already order the Ti7, with deliveries scheduled to begin in January. The judge also turned down JLR's requests for access to documents seized from BYD, information about the SUV's distribution, and a public notice on BYD's websites announcing the ruling.

BYD Ti 7

46

Source: BYD

BYD Plans To Appeal The Ruling

For now, the decision draws a clear line around where BYD can commercialize the Ti7. The company can continue its UK plans, but it faces a legal roadblock in the EU unless it successfully challenges the ruling or reaches another outcome with JLR.

As you can imagine, BYD strongly disagrees with the court's decision and intends to appeal. In a statement to Reuters, the Chinese automaker insisted that the Ti7 was developed independently and does not infringe on any of JLR's intellectual property rights:

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'The BYD Ti 7 is the result of BYD's own independent design work and infringes none of JLR's rights. We will pursue every legal avenue to demonstrate that this decision is incorrect.'

The appeal could prolong the dispute, although the Dutch court's ban remains in place unless successfully challenged.

More From BYD:

BYD's New Flagship Sedan Wants To Be China's Most Luxurious Car Yet

Chinese EV Hits 312 MPH To Become The World's Fastest Production Car: Onboard Video

BYD Is The World's Biggest EV Maker. So Why Can't You Buy One In The US?

China Opens Nationwide Inspections After BYD And Geely Fail Quality Checks

Source: Rechtbank Den Haag

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