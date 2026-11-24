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Toyota's Baby Land Cruiser Goes Full Off-Road Mode

Kuhl Racing is upgrading the SUV with chunkier rubber, beefier bumpers, and yes, even a supercharger.

Photo by: Kuhl Racing

Jeff Perez

By: Jeff Perez

Nov 24, at 12:02pm ET

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It’s a shame Toyota won’t bring the new FJ Cruiser to the US. The pint-sized off-roader would be a perfect rival to the Ford Bronco Sports and Subaru Foresters of the world. Instead, we have to admire it from afar—and we’re really admiring this new modded version.

Japanese tuner Kuhl Racing is working on a more rugged iteration of the FJ Cruiser. The company revealed an extensive upgrade package for the compact off-roader, complete with a lifted suspension, chunky tires, redesigned bumpers, and a handful of retro-inspired styling upgrades. It looks like a proper little Land Cruiser now.

The package, called the Iron Build, takes the FJ's boxy design and pushes it further toward traditional off-road territory. It adds off-road suspension upgrades, body modifications, larger wheels, and even a supercharger for buyers who want more power.

It’s still in the concept phase for now, but Kuhl hopes to get it on the road sometime soon.

Kuhl Racing Toyota FJ Cruiser Off-Road Upgrade

Photo by: Kuhl Racing

The Land Cruiser FJ Gets a More Aggressive Look

The biggest changes are up front, where Kuhl replaces the factory bumper with a much chunkier setup, complete with an underbody skid plate. The SUV also sits higher thanks to a lift kit, making room for bigger off-road tires.

Kuhl pairs the lifted suspension with 18-inch wheels wrapped in Dunlop Grantrek tires. Buyers looking for something a little more aggressive can also opt for larger 20- or 22-inch wheels. The tuner is developing a steel front guard with an integrated LED light bar, while optional round headlights add a retro touch.

Photos by: Kuhl Racing

Photos by: Kuhl Racing

The rear gets similar attention, with a redesigned bumper that better matches the more aggressive front end. Kuhl is also developing a rear-mounted spare tire setup, roof rack, roof-end spoiler, and quad exhaust muffler. Custom seat covers are part of the planned accessories, too, giving owners a few ways to personalize the interior.

Kuhl's plans extend beyond the usual aftermarket wheels and bodywork. The company is developing an adjustable suspension setup and a larger brake system, and even a supercharger kit for the engine.

The Complete Package Costs About $6,500

Kuhl's Iron Build Full Customization Plan is priced at ¥1,032,130, which works out to approximately $6,475 at current exchange rates. Including the Land Cruiser FJ itself, the complete package starts at ¥5,250,000, or roughly $33,020.

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Honestly, not terrible. The lift, wheels, tires, bumpers, and other components give the FJ an entirely different look, while the additional upgrades could make it an even more interesting off-road machine once they arrive.

Of course, those prices are for Japan, and availability will depend on the market. Toyota hasn't announced plans to bring the Land Cruiser FJ to the United States, meaning American enthusiasts probably shouldn't start putting together their own Iron Build configurations just yet.

More Off-Road Toyotas

This Custom Toyota Land Cruiser Rocks 37-Inch Tires And So Much More

This Lifted Toyota GR86 Was Made To Rally. And You Can Actually Buy One

Source: Kuhl Racing via Carscoops

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