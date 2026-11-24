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Toyota Isn't Even Halfway Done Developing Its Mid-Engined Coupe

Engineers are making progress, but cooling, handling, and other technical challenges remain unresolved.

Photo by: Toyota

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 24, at 6:55am ET

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Toyota has some good news and some bad news for fans hoping to see a new mid-engined sports car. The good news is that the company is actively experimenting with a machine that could eventually become a production model. The bad news? It isn't even halfway through development.

The GR Yaris Morizo M concept recently appeared at Round 6 of the 2026 Super Taikyu Series, where its unusual coupe silhouette drew plenty of attention. However, despite looking like a potential preview of an MR2 revival, Toyota insists the project remains firmly in the experimental stage. In an interview published by the official Toyota Times magazine, Gazoo Racing President Tomoya Takahashi offered a reality check about how much work remains before the car could reach showrooms.

When asked how far the project had progressed toward production, he explained that engineers were already 70 to 80 percent of the way toward understanding what happens when they put the engine in the middle. Getting an actual production car ready is a different story, though.

Toyota GR Yaris Morizo M coupe concept

Photo by: Toyota

Cooling Remains A Major Hurdle

"We're not even halfway there yet," he admitted, making it clear that understanding the engineering challenges doesn't mean Toyota is close to signing off on a road-going model.

The project has already taught Toyota plenty about the challenges of moving the engine behind the driver. Cooling and heat management have been particularly troublesome because the powerplant sits farther back, making it difficult to channel enough air into the engine bay.

Engineers have spent the past year experimenting with different ways to improve airflow. They've also struggled with handling characteristics, dynamic performance, and generating sufficient downforce.

Toyota GR Yaris Morizo M coupe concept

Photos by: Toyota

Toyota GR Yaris Morizo M coupe concept

Photos by: Toyota

From A Weird Hatchback To An Equally Strange Coupe

The latest prototype ditches the GR Yaris' hatchback body for a redesigned coupe shape intended to improve cooling and alter the car's front-to-rear weight distribution. Toyota says the new silhouette appears to help get more air toward the rear, although it hasn't solved every problem. Interestingly, the engine itself remains fundamentally unchanged, receiving only several minor refinements. Toyota also acknowledged that the race car was put together in a hurry without an existing base vehicle.

Two other interesting changes were made to the latest prototype. Unlike the previous version, which used the GR Corolla's eight-speed automatic transmission, the car featured a conventional manual gearbox. Takahashi explained that this was a deliberate decision to remove the complications of electronic transmission controls and concentrate on the car's dynamic performance. In other words, Toyota wants to understand the mid-engine configuration before worrying about more complex drivetrain technology.

The steering wheel also moved from the right-hand side to the left. Toyota wanted to experiment with a configuration better suited to potential global expansion, although Takahashi stressed that this shouldn't be interpreted as confirmation of an international production model.

Toyota GR Yaris Morizo M coupe concept

7

Source: Toyota

Not A Production Car (Yet)

Perhaps the most important takeaway from Toyota's latest comments is that the company isn't necessarily trying to turn this particular concept into a production car.

Takahashi explained that the objective is to explore what happens when Toyota gives its mid-engined experimental vehicle a coupe-like silhouette. If customers happen to like the design, the company will consider that feedback, but bringing this exact car to dealerships isn't the primary goal.

That distinction is important. Toyota has repeatedly demonstrated its willingness to build exciting performance cars, with multiple GR-badged products serving as particularly convincing examples. However, the Morizo M concept is still a research project rather than a thinly disguised production prototype. After all, there's also no confirmation of a launch date, production specifications, or even a final decision to build a road-going version.

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For now, enthusiasts will have to be patient. Toyota is clearly interested in keeping the mid-engine sports car dream alive, but its engineers still have plenty of homework to do. And considering the company's insistence on getting the fundamentals right before committing to production, that's probably a good thing.

The silver lining? Toyota hasn't abandoned the idea. It just has a long road ahead before it possibly brings back the MR2 or something like that.

Toyota Is Working On A New Mid-Engined Car:

Toyota's Next Mid-Engined Coupe Is Going Racing This Weekend

Gotcha: Toyota's New Mid-Engine Sports Car Possibly Caught Testing On Video

Toyota's New Mid-Engine Sports Car Is Getting ‘Better Every Day’

It's Official: Toyota Has A New Mid-Engine Car In The Works

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