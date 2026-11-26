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Bentley Torcal Reveals Stunning Illuminated Grille With 76 Crystal Diamonds

The Bentley Torcal features 76 illuminated diamonds, over 260,000 laser micro-holes, and Micro LED headlights for a new nighttime signature

Photo by: Bentley

By: Fabio Gemelli

Translated by: Brian Potter

Nov 26, at 3:46am ET

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Bentley has revealed details about the illuminated grille of the Torcal, which previews the British brand's fourth model line. The front grille features 76 individually machined, diamond-shaped elements. At night, more than 260,000 laser-drilled micro-holes and 202 LEDs hidden beneath the surface bring the entire design to life.

The striking grille is joined by a new headlight setup featuring Micro LED projectors, which provide more precise control over the light beam. Designed in Crewe, the new lighting system offers a fresh take on one of Bentley's most recognizable design features.

A Modern Take On An Iconic Design

The front end has always been one of the most recognizable features of a Bentley. The Torcal builds on that heritage, drawing inspiration from the grille of the Continental T while giving it a thoroughly modern interpretation.

The result is a three-dimensional design made up of 76 crystal-like diamonds in different sizes, each individually assembled by hand.

Gallery: Bentley Torcal Illuminated Grille

6

Source: Bentley

Each diamond-shaped element is protected by its own transparent cover, made using the same materials and coatings found in the headlights. During the day, the grille looks like a sculpted metal surface. Once darkness falls, however, the entire assembly lights up, giving the Torcal a distinctive illuminated front-end signature.

More Than 260,000 Laser-Drilled Holes And Two Grille Options

The attention to detail extends to the metal frame surrounding the grille. It features more than 260,000 tiny laser-drilled holes, with 202 LEDs positioned underneath to distribute light evenly across the surface. When the lighting is switched off, the frame retains the appearance of a conventional metal grille.

The illuminated grille of the Bentley Torcal

Photo by: Bentley

Bentley has also put the grille through extensive durability testing, including abrasion and gravel-impact tests, to make sure it can withstand everyday use. An active condensation management system helps keep the transparent covers clear over time.

Buyers will be able to choose between two grille versions, including a Bright Pack option featuring diamond-shaped elements with metallic-finish covers.

Robin Page, Bentley Motors' Head of Design, explained the thinking behind the new design:

'We didn't set out to simply create an illuminated grille. Our ambition was to develop the next iconic face of Bentley. Drawing inspiration from our heritage, we've combined intricate diamond craftsmanship with advanced lighting technology to create a distinctive new identity for the Torcal – one that is unmistakably Bentley, both day and night.'

New Micro LED Headlights Offer More Precise Lighting

The Torcal's new lighting technology isn't limited to the grille. Each headlight incorporates four light modules, including two vertical Micro LED projectors with 16,000 pixels each, as well as conventional modules for the low and high beams.

According to Bentley, the system is powerful enough to provide sufficient illumination to read a book from a distance of up to 1 km (0.6 miles).

Gallery: 2028 Bentley Torcal

49

Source: Bentley

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The two Micro LED projectors serve different purposes. The upper unit covers a 40-degree angle, illuminating the edges of the driver's field of vision. This is particularly useful when cornering, as it helps improve visibility around bends. The lower projector has a narrower, 20-degree beam, allowing it to focus light more precisely where it's needed.

The system can also adapt its light distribution to improve visibility for the driver while reducing glare for other road users. Together with the illuminated grille, the new headlights give the Bentley Torcal a distinctive nighttime appearance.

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Bentley's First EV Is Already Sold Out Through 2027. New Torcal Buyers Must Wait Until 2028

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