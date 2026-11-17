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Bentley's First EV Is Already Sold Out Through 2027. New Torcal Buyers Must Wait Until 2028

Some customers are going all out with the options list, pushing the electric SUV's price close to $400,000.

Photo by: Bentley

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 17, at 3:35am ET

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Following delays, Bentley's first electric vehicle is finally here, and early signs suggest it's off to a flying start. The Torcal hasn't even entered production, but the British luxury marque has already allocated all available 2027 production slots. Anyone placing an order now will have to wait until 2028 to get their hands on the electric crossover.

Speaking to Automotive News, CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser confirmed that production will begin in the first half of next year. Bentley isn't disclosing how many vehicles it plans to build during the initial production run. Still, the company is clearly happy with the response: "Needless to say, we're very pleased with the response and position we're in."

The early success is particularly important because the Torcal represents a new entry point into Bentley ownership. It's positioned below the larger Bentayga, giving the company a more accessible model to attract customers who might otherwise have looked elsewhere. Of course, going electric also breaks with more than a century of internal combustion engine tradition.

2027 Bentley Torcal First Edition

Photo by: Bentley

The Torcal Is Bringing New Customers To Bentley

The Torcal is based on the Volkswagen Group's Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture and is closely related to the fully electric Porsche Cayenne. Pricing in the United States starts at $222,495, making it slightly cheaper than the Bentayga, which starts at $231,150. The range also includes the $262,695 Torcal S and the $300,995 First Edition.

Interestingly, the hotter S version has been the most popular choice so far among early customers. Walliser also says the Torcal is attracting younger buyers and people who haven't previously owned a Bentley. That's precisely the kind of audience the company wants to reach with its new electric crossover.

The CEO believes the body style is particularly well suited to an electric powertrain, offering the functionality and versatility buyers expect from a luxury SUV. He would have taken a different approach if Bentley had started its EV journey with a two-door model such as the Continental GT.

2027 Bentley Torcal First Edition

Photo by: Bentley

Some Buyers Are Spending Nearly $400,000

Perhaps the most interesting takeaway from the early orders is that customers aren't holding back on personalization. Bentley has made bespoke commissions a priority under Walliser, and the Torcal is proving that expensive customization isn't exclusive to gasoline-powered models.

"We see cars spec'd north of £300,000 (about $396,000 at current exchange rates)," the CEO told Automotive News. In other words, some customers are configuring their electric crossovers to cost almost twice as much as the entry-level version, considering a base Torcal starts at £173,300 (approximately $228,000) in the UK.

That's an encouraging sign for a company that wants to preserve its reputation for exclusivity as it transitions toward electrification. Bentley invested $463 million to upgrade its Crewe factory in England to accommodate Torcal production, with additional spending on research and development and supply-chain preparations adding considerably to the bill.

2028 Bentley Torcal

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Source: Bentley

Bentley Still Needs Its Other Models

The Torcal's early reception is welcome news at a time when Bentley could sure use a boost. Global deliveries fell 17.5 percent to 5,970 units through September. Walliser believes the new EV's lower starting price and excitement around a fresh model will help boost sales.

However, he was also quick to point out that the Torcal isn't intended to replace the gas-guzzling Bentayga. Bentley sees room for both luxury crossovers in its lineup. That makes sense, especially since the company isn't abandoning combustion engines and plug-in hybrids across its other model lines.

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There's an interesting parallel with Ferrari here. Bentley isn't the only high-end brand to enjoy early success with its first EV. Maranello's Luce is also sold out through 2027, with new orders not due for delivery until 2028.

Of course, selling out an initial production run doesn't guarantee long-term success. Bentley still has to convince traditional customers that an electric drivetrain belongs in a car wearing the winged B badge. For now, though, having a waiting list before production even starts is a pretty good problem to have.

More From Bentley:

The New Bentley Continental GT S Goes Hybrid And Adds Power

Bentley Has Been Profitable For Seven Years In A Row

Bentley Sticking With Gas Engines Amid 'Dip In Demand for Luxury EVs'

The New Bentley Bentayga Speed V-8 Outpunches the W-12

Source: Automotive News

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