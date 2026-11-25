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Bentley Confirms Rugged Bentayga Is On The Horizon
Bentley's CEO signals an off-road Bentayga tied to the next redesign while a separate Torcal EV heads for showrooms in 2028.
Photo by: Bentley
Brian Potter
By: Brian Potter
Nov 25, at 1:58am ET
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Bentley's off-road Bentayga has moved from internet curiosity to something the company's own CEO won't rule out. Frank-Steffen Walliser told Automotive News that the Bentayga X concept shown in January got a reaction inside and outside the company that surprised him.
Walliser didn't announce a production date. But he said the project is "on the horizon," which is about as close as a sitting CEO gets to confirming a future model without confirming it.
What Walliser Actually Confirmed About The Bentayga X
Bentley Bentayga X Concept
Photo by: Bentley
Speaking with Automotive News, Walliser described the public response to the X concept as "really surprisingly positive." Asked directly whether Bentley was considering building it, he answered: "yes, we have this on the horizon. Time will tell us when it's ready."
That's a confirmation of intent. No powertrain, trim name, or on-sale date has been locked in, and Bentley hasn't said whether the production truck would carry the X badge or something else entirely.
The current Bentayga has been on the market since the 2016 model year as a first-generation product. Walliser confirmed a redesign is coming, though he gave no specifics on when or what changes beyond styling and architecture.
That redesign is where an off-road variant would most logically slot in, built from the ground up instead of bolted onto the aging platform. Bentley hasn't said whether the X treatment debuts alongside the redesign or follows it.
Gallery: Bentley Bentayga X Concept
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Source: Bentley
Bentley X Concept Hardware Sets The Off-Road Direction
The concept that started this conversation debuted at the FAT Ice Race in Austria, built off the 641-hp twin-turbo W12 Bentayga Speed. Bentley raised ride height by more than 2 inches and widened the track by nearly 5 inches over that donor car.
Ground clearance topped 12 inches, with a wading depth rated at 21.6 inches. Those are substantial numbers for a luxury SUV wearing a flying B badge. Forged 22-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires rounded out the concept's off-road-specific hardware.
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None of that guarantees a one-to-one translation to a showroom model. Suspension travel, wheel size, and wading depth are the kind of figures that get revised once engineers move from a show concept to something that has to pass crash tests and emissions rules.
Whatever Bentley builds, it stays gas-powered. Walliser reiterated the Bentayga will continue alongside the brand's electric Torcal SUV, arriving for the 2028 model year. That pairing gives Bentley a combustion flagship and a battery-powered one running in parallel, with the off-road variant as a third pillar built on the gas side.
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Source: Automotive News
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