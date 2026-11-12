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Bentley Unveils 2026 Remembrance Cars With A Powerful Story Behind Them

Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Artenara and Supersports carry McCrae’s words and poppy symbols, shaped with Bentley’s BeReady armed forces network.

Photo by: Bentley

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 12, at 4:23am ET

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Bentley Motors builds some of the most expensive cars in the world, and on November 11, 2026 it rolled out two it will never sell. A Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Artenara and a Bentley Supersports arrived at Mission Motorsport's Race of Remembrance at Anglesey, North Wales carrying artwork instead of a price tag.

Bentley's own people call them "our Poppy Cars." The pair honors 17 colleagues who died serving the nation during wartime. Their bodywork draws directly on John McCrae's 1915 poem "In Flanders Fields."

The Two Poppy Cars

Bentley Bentayga EWB Artenara And Supersports Poppy Cars

Photo by: Bentley

Bentley's design team built the cars with the BeReady network, the company's internal group supporting employees connected to the armed forces. The exterior artwork isn't a wrap slapped on for an event. It's a considered piece built around peace, reflection, and resilience.

Robin Page, Bentley's Director of Design, described the project in terms that go beyond styling. "Design is often judged by what it looks like, but its greatest value lies in how it makes us feel," he said.

'These cars were created to inspire reflection, serving as a visible reminder that remembrance is not confined to a single day, but is a legacy that must be carried forward and shared by each generation.'

Chris Cole, Bentley's Product Line Director, put the craftsmanship in the same terms. "The Remembrance vehicles demonstrate how craftsmanship can be used to tell stories that are important," Cole said.

'Every detail has been thoughtfully created to honour those who served, creating a lasting symbol of remembrance, respect, and appreciation.'

The gesture sits alongside Bentley's wider record on this front. The company earned Gold Employer Recognition Scheme status in 2026, the top tier awarded to employers who support the armed forces community. Colleagues on the manufacturing line also crocheted poppies by hand to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

Gallery: Bentley Bentayga EWB Artenara And Supersports Poppy Cars

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Source: Bentley

Bentayga Artenara And Supersports: The Design Story

Putting McCrae's poem onto a production platform is an unusual brief, and the two body styles give it different canvases. The Supersports is Bentley's performance flagship. The Bentayga Extended Wheelbase trades outright speed for a longer, more formal presence suited to a reflective theme.

Neither car is a one-off built for sale, but both are one-of-a-kind commissions, closer in spirit to the Continental GT tribute built to honor past milestones.

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The cars weren't the only tribute at Anglesey. Mission Motorsport's event also featured a Mazda poppy art car built on a 1995 Mk1 MX-5, running demonstration laps during the same weekend.

That weekend was the 12-hour Race of Remembrance, an endurance event at Trac Môn Anglesey Circuit that drew more than 50 teams and 150 drivers, with racing paused mid-event for a pit-lane remembrance service. Eighty-six years after the Battle of Britain, the paddock stopped for it anyway.

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