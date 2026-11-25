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Volkswagen Adds Sporty R-Line Treatment To ID. Cross

The Volkswagen ID. Cross R-Line launches with 133 hp today in Germany, with the 223 hp flagship following in March 2027.

Photo by: Volkswagen

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 25, at 7:20am ET

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Volkswagen is expanding its compact electric SUV lineup with a new R-Line equipment line for the ID. Cross. German customers can now order the ID. Cross R-Line with 135 PS (133 hp), while a more powerful flagship will open for pre-sales in March 2027.

That flagship, confirmed at 226 PS (223 hp), brings a larger battery and chassis hardware the entry version does not get. Here is what is on sale today, and what is still coming.

Volkswagen ID. Cross R-Line Orders Open With 133 HP

Volkswagen ID. Cross R-Line

Photo by: Volkswagen

Volkswagen opened German order books for the ID. Cross R-Line this week, and the car ships with a 37 kWh battery good for up to 314 km (195 miles) of WLTP range. Combined consumption sits between 14.5 and 16.6 kWh per 100 km. Pricing starts at €37,225.

R-Line here means more than a badge. Standard kit includes a specific front bumper, vertical daytime running lights, 19-inch wheels and anthracite-finished mirror covers, plus sports comfort seats inside and ID. Light ambient strips that run into the front doors. It sits alongside the brand's other electric SUV work, including the ID. Tiguan that recently replaced the ID.4.

Volkswagen also includes keyless entry, IQ.Light matrix LED headlights, a rear-view camera and adaptive cruise control as standard. Progressive steering is included too, sharpening response at low speed while keeping the car settled at highway speeds.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID. Cross R-Line

63

Source: Volkswagen

R-Line Flagship Adds 223 HP And 52 kWh

The flagship ID. Cross R-Line swaps in a 52 kWh battery and a motor rated at 226 PS (223 hp), with torque climbing to 290 Nm (214 lb-ft). Volkswagen puts the 0 to 100 km/h sprint at 6.9 seconds (0 to 62 mph), with a top speed of 175 km/h (109 mph) and WLTP range up to 428 km (266 miles).

That power bump comes with chassis hardware no other ID. Cross gets: an electronically controlled front differential lock, DCC adaptive chassis control with a 15 mm lower ride height, and a vehicle dynamics manager tying the systems together. A new Traction driving profile joins Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual, tuning the motor and differential lock specifically for wet or mixed-grip roads.

Pre-sales for the 223 hp version begin in the second half of March 2027, and Volkswagen has not published pricing yet. The 428 km (266 miles) range figure is the WLTP value linked to the 52 kWh battery and powertrain in the official material.

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Practical numbers carry over regardless of motor choice. The 52 kWh cars can be fitted with an optional tow hitch rated for 1,200 kg (2,646 pounds), with a 75 kg (165 pounds) drawbar load enough for a two-bike carrier, while the SUV's 475-liter trunk (16.8 cubic feet) and 25-liter frunk (0.9 cubic feet) stay unchanged across the lineup.

It is a similar formula to what Volkswagen has now fully revealed for the ID.3 GTI, pairing a hot badge with everyday cargo space.

More From Volkswagen:

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Volkswagen Launches Mass-Market Vehicle-To-Grid Charging, Letting EV Owners Earn Money

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Volkswagen ID. Buzz Beach Turns Electric Van Into A Camper, Sleeps Two Off The Grid

Source: Volkswagen

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