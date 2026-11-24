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'We Can't Let That Happen:' Toyota Vows To Keep Fun Cars Alive For Young Drivers

A Toyota executive explains why the company won't abandon driver's cars, even as autonomous driving advances.

Photo by: Toyota

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 24, at 6:09am ET

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Last month’s Super Taikyu Round 6 had plenty of metal to look at, but the most interesting thing Toyota said there had nothing to do with horsepower or lap times. Speaking to the company's official magazine, Toyota Times, Tomoya Takahashi, president of Gazoo Racing, explained why the company keeps investing in sports cars. It boils down to one worry: that people will stop caring about driving.

Takahashi opens with a simple premise. To him, cars are the ultimate objects of passion, and people will always love the thrill of driving. No enthusiast will argue with that. What makes his comments notable is who's saying it: an executive at one of the world's biggest automakers, not someone running a small boutique brand with a niche audience to flatter. Sure, Gazoo Racing is now a separate sub-brand, but it still sits firmly under the Toyota umbrella.

The obvious counterargument is that self-driving technology will eventually make driving irrelevant. Takahashi doesn't buy it. Even as autonomous driving advances, he doesn't believe we'll reach a point where nobody wants to drive for pleasure. His conclusion is a call to action rather than a prediction. If anything, he says, carmakers need to keep giving people opportunities to experience the joy of driving.

2027 Toyota GR GT

Photo by: Toyota

Toyota Fears Young Drivers Will Lose Interest In Cars

The stakes, as he sees them, go beyond a few enthusiast models. Without those opportunities, more and more young people will lose interest in cars, potentially leading to the decline of the automotive industry. His response is five words long: "We can't let that happen."

What follows is the closest thing to a mission statement you'll hear from a Toyota executive. The company wants to keep making sports cars and ensure they're available to people who love driving. Takahashi says that's what motivates the team. He also spells out the flip side: if Toyota pulls out, he thinks sports cars will eventually disappear.

‘Even as autonomous driving advances, I don’t believe we’ll ever reach a point where nobody wants to drive for pleasure. If anything, we need to keep giving people opportunities to experience the joy of driving. Otherwise, more and more young people will lose interest in cars, which could lead to the decline of the automotive industry. We can’t let that happen. We want to keep making sports cars and ensure they remain available for people who love driving. That’s what motivates us. If we pull out, I think sports cars will end up disappearing.’

2026 Toyota GRMN Corolla

Photo by: Toyota

Toyota Warns Losing Sports Cars Could Trigger A Domino Effect

This is essentially a domino-effect argument. If nobody gets to experience what a good driver's car feels like, nobody grows up wanting one. Eventually, the market that supports the entire automotive industry, not just the fun stuff, could shrink along with it. Whether you agree with Takahashi or not, it's a more convincing reason to build sports cars than the usual "halo" talk.

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Just so we're clear, this is more a statement of intent than a product announcement. Nevertheless, Toyota is pledging to keep the sports car flame alive at a time when most mainstream automakers have already moved away from this shrinking segment. Mazda has vowed to give us another generation of the Miata, but cars like the MX-5 or the GR Corolla are becoming part of a dying breed.

The backdrop isn't easy, as stricter regulations have accelerated the gradual demise of sports cars. But Toyota has hinted that it doesn't see electrification as the end of driving fun, though. Pictured below, the 2023 FT-Se suggests the company is exploring how to make EVs fun to drive, too. It's only a concept, and Toyota hasn't committed to building it, but it fits the same message: keep the joy of driving alive, whatever is under the hood.

Toyota FT-Se Concept

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Toyota Is Keeping The Fun Alive:

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