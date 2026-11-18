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Toyota Wants Enthusiasts To 'Enjoy The Speculation' About The GR Celica

The GR Celica is confirmed for the 2027 WRC season, but Toyota still isn't ready to say whether a road-going version is coming.

Photo by: Toyota

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 18, at 2:26am ET

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Toyota is developing a mid-engine sports car based on the GR Yaris M Concept, but don't mistake it for the rumored GR Celica. The two projects are separate, and while Gazoo Racing has confirmed the Celica's return for the 2027 World Rally Championship, a road-going version remains unannounced. GR President Tomoya Takahashi isn't rushing to clarify things, either.

'People are talking about something called the GR Celica,” Takahashi told Automotive News at Fuji Speedway. 'We haven’t actually said that such a production vehicle will be introduced. But please, enjoy the speculation.'

That's about as close as Toyota is willing to get to confirming a road-going GR Celica for now. The company has announced plans to bring back the nameplate for the 2027 World Rally Championship season, but that doesn't automatically mean a new production sports car is on the way. As tempting as it might be to connect the dots, it's better to wait until Toyota puts a license plate on the reborn Celica.

2027 Toyota GR Celica (WRC) camouflaged prototype

Photo by: Toyota

Toyota Is Chasing 400+ HP For Its New Sports Car(s)

The G20E could become the backbone of Toyota's next sports-car offensive precisely because it isn't tied to one engine layout. The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder is designed to fit both transversely and longitudinally, in front- and mid-engine configurations. That opens the door to a front-engined Celica and a mid-engined MR2 successor sharing the same basic powertrain, despite their very different layouts.

Toyota is targeting more than 400 hp, while a larger turbo could push output beyond 600 hp in an unrestricted motorsport version. But, just like a road-legal Celica, Toyota hasn't confirmed the MR2's return either. The GR Yaris M Concept hatchback and subsequent coupe prototype could preview a new MR2, but that's speculation for now.

Meanwhile, Takahashi makes it clear that the GR Celica and GR Yaris are distinct cars:

'Regarding the GR Celica and GR Yaris that will compete in Rally1 next year, because they have different vehicle names, they will naturally have different exterior body shapes. Each car will have the appearance associated with its respective model.'

2027 Toyota GR Celica (WRC) camouflaged prototype

Photo by: Toyota

Are The Celica And MR2 Both Coming Back?

The Celica name has been absent from Toyota's lineup since 2006, ending a 35-year run that included plenty of rally success. Chairman Akio Toyoda has previously said he would like to see the nameplate return, adding another layer to the story.

The MR2 was discontinued in 2007 after three generations and more than two decades on the market. If it does return, it could help fill the gap left by the Alpine A110, keeping the mid-engine sports car alive among mainstream brands after the French coupe bowed out.

2027 Toyota GR Celica (WRC) camouflaged prototype

6

Source: Toyota

The Manual Gearbox Isn't Dead

From the GR Yaris M hatchback to its coupe-bodied successor, Toyota has also made a welcome change to the prototype's drivetrain. After initially testing the mid-engine car with an eight-speed automatic, Gazoo Racing switched to a six-speed manual. That's an encouraging sign for enthusiasts, especially as the industry continues to move away from three-pedal sports cars.

Toyota hasn't revealed the gearbox's specifications or confirmed whether it will go into production, but at least the engineers are keeping the manual alive during development. Hopefully, the manual won't be exclusive to the MR2, as a three-pedal setup would make just as much sense in the Celica.

How Many GR Cars Is Toyota Going To Sell?

With Gazoo Racing now operating as a separate sub-brand, the possibilities seem endless. Imagine a lineup spanning the GR Yaris, GR Corolla, GR86, GR Celica, GR Supra, GR MR2, and range-topping GR GT. That's quite the enthusiast's dream garage, but don't expect Toyota to build all of them.

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The company's new boss has already acknowledged that it has too many models as it is, suggesting tough decisions ahead. Even so, GR appears to have plenty of room to grow beyond its current roster.

We should learn more about Gazoo Racing's plans in January at the 2027 Tokyo Auto Salon.

The Celica Is Coming Back:

Toyota Dealers Got a Sneak Peek at the New Celica

Toyota's New Trademark Filing Hints at a High-Performance Celica

Toyota: 'We Will Make the Celica'

Toyota Very Subtly Hinted at a New Celica and MR2

Source: Automotive News

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