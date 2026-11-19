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Bentley Torcal Gets A Streetwear-Inspired Makeover From Hiroshi Fujiwara

Hiroshi Fujiwara reworks the Bentley Torcal First Edition with Beluga paint, Vortex wheels, and a two-tone Mulliner-finished leather cabin.

Photo by: Bentley

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 19, at 4:59am ET

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Bentley has put a name to its first bespoke program for the electric Torcal, and it belongs to Hiroshi Fujiwara. The Tokyo designer behind Fragment Design joins Bentley as a global brand ambassador. Mulliner built this 20-car commission around his visual language.

Bentley calls it the FRGMT commission, built on the Torcal First Edition and capped at 20 cars worldwide. Every unit shares the same monochromatic exterior and a cabin finished by Mulliner's craftspeople. No two buyers get identical options.

Fujiwara's Mark On 20 Cars

Bentley Torcal FRGMT Commission

Photo by: Bentley

Fujiwara spent more than four decades working across fashion, music, and design before Bentley brought him in as an ambassador. He founded Fragment Design in 2003. The label's restrained, mostly black-and-white aesthetic now defines this car inside and out.

Bentley Motors calls the project proof of what its bespoke arm can do for a single collaborator. The company said in a statement

'The FRGMT commission showcases Bentley's ability to work closely with customers to transform individual ideas into one-of-one expressions of luxury.'

Fujiwara is not new to the brand. He previously owned a Continental GT and, according to Bentley, came away impressed by the Mulliner team's attention to detail during a visit to the automaker's Crewe factory in England.

The commission follows a string of recent special-edition work out of Mulliner, including the Olympia collection marking a 1926 milestone and the Continental GT tribute model built earlier this year.

Gallery: Bentley Torcal FRGMT Commission

8

Source: Bentley

Beluga Paint, Vortex Wheels And A Two-Tone Cabin

Every FRGMT Torcal wears solid Beluga paint with darkened details, a finish chosen to keep the exterior quiet. Small FRGMT branding sits on the front fenders and at the rear, the only exterior signature tying the car to Fujiwara's label.

Bentley paired that paint with black-finished 22-inch Vortex wheels and Anthracite Satin accents around the body. The palette stays almost entirely dark, a departure from the brighter, chrome-heavy treatments typical of Mulliner commissions.

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Inside, Mulliner split the cabin between Imperial Blue and Beluga hides, stitched by hand by the automaker's artisans. Piano black veneers run through the cabin, and dedicated treadplates carry the Bentley x FRGMT graphics, a detail repeated on the door trim.

Bentley hasn't said how many of the 20 cars remain available or what the commission costs. The standard Torcal starts above $220,000 in the United States, the Torcal S passes $260,000, and the First Edition this commission is based on tops $300,000. The FRGMT build should clear that figure by a wide margin.

Source: Bentley

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