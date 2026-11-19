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These Retro-Inspired Porsche 356s Keep The Air-Cooled Spirit Alive

Karmenda Karosserie prices the Type X, Type C, and Type S for buyers now, ahead of Q2 2027 production and first deliveries.

Photo by: Karmenda Karosserie

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 19, at 7:10am ET

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Karmenda Karosserie has opened pre-production orders on three hand-built, air-cooled sports cars, with prices starting at $134,100. The Atlantic Beach, Florida builder is taking reservations now, ahead of a Q2 2027 production start.

The lineup covers an off-road coupe, a road-going sport coupe, and a lightweight speedster, each built on Volkswagen underpinnings.

Three Kars, Three Different Jobs

Karmenda Karosserie Type X with optional Safari Rack

Photo by: Karmenda Karosserie

Marc Zurlinden, the company's co-founder, says the appeal comes down to feel behind the wheel. Zurlinden said:

'We have always loved these cars for their simplicity, their character, and the way they make you feel behind the wheel.'

Each of the three models, Type X, Type C, and Type S, is tuned for a specific use.

The Type X is the off-roader, priced from $189,600. It runs a 2,332cc air-cooled four-cylinder rated at 200 horsepower, paired with a four-speed off-road transaxle. Suspension travel runs 12 inches at each corner, with all-terrain tires, skid plates, and rally lights.

The Type C shares the Type X's 200-horsepower engine but aims it at pavement, starting at $178,900. It gets dual 48 carburetors and a tall-geared four-speed transaxle, with a five-speed gearbox offered as an option.

The Type S is the lightest and cheapest of the three at $134,100, with a smaller 2,110cc engine making about 150 horsepower. It rides on a shortened, restored, titled Volkswagen chassis and uses a swing-axle rear suspension with a Formula Vee-inspired zero-roll system meant to curb wheel tuck in quick corners.

What The $5,000 Deposit Buys

Karmenda Karosserie Type C Wide Body in Heron Grey

Photo by: Karmenda Karosserie

A $5,000 reservation deposit secures a production position on any of the three Kars. That amount is credited in full toward the final purchase price.

Karmenda's payment schedule then calls for 50 percent of the build price at the start of production, 25 percent when assembly begins, and the final 25 percent at quality-control release.

Buyers who complete a qualifying contract by March 7, 2027, the final day of Amelia Week, get a 10 percent introductory discount. "These are cars meant to be driven, not saved for special occasions," Zurlinden said. The line fits the company's goal of getting these cars back on the road.

As of late 2026, production is scheduled to begin in Q2 2027, with an eight-month target build period for each standard Kollection Kar from that start. First customer drives are planned around October 2027, and specifications remain subject to confirmation before construction on any individual order.

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Karmenda's first demonstrator, a Type X, is set to debut publicly at Amelia Week on Amelia Island, running March 4 through March 7, 2027. Standard Kars carry a transferable two-year or 20,000-mile warranty. The Type X's roof-mounted Safari Rack is available as a $1,200 option.

Gallery: Karmenda Karosserie Porsche 356-Inspired Air-Cooled Sports Cars

6

Source: Karmenda Karosserie

Old-School Hardware, Modern Niche

All three Karmenda models stick with air-cooled engines and classic Volkswagen chassis pieces. That keeps the driving experience simple, but it also means regular valve adjustments and more frequent oil changes than many modern sports cars. Any shop that knows vintage Beetles or air-cooled 911s should be comfortable servicing these Kars.

More Retro Builds:

The Citroën 2CV Is Back As An Ultra-Affordable City Car

Acura's Rad Integra Tribute Race Car Still Has Its Original Engine

Bertone's New V6 Retro Sports Car Has Pop-Up Headlights

This Baja Bug Restomod Is the Most Fun We've Ever Had at 40 MPH

Source: Karmenda Karosserie

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