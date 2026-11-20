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Chip Foose Rebuilds Fire-Destroyed 1955 Chevy With LS3 V8 And Custom Styling

At the 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show, Foose returned a rebuilt 1955 Chevrolet 210 Delray to Ben Johnson after a year-long effort.

Photo by: Coulson Aviation USA

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 20, at 5:14am ET

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Ben Johnson was sixteen when he bought an Orbit Orange 1955 Chevrolet 210 Delray. It stayed with him for decades, through high school dates, Friday nights at Bob's Big Boy, and the purchase of his first home in Altadena, California. The 2025 Eaton Fire burned it to the frame.

On November 19, 2026, during Media Day at the 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show, Chip Foose and Coulson Autosports handed Johnson the keys to a fully restored Delray. The build took a year and relied on a second donor car, since almost nothing of the original survived the fire.

How Chip Foose And Coulson Rebuilt The Delray

1955 Chevrolet 210 Delray Prior To Fire

Photos by: Coulson Aviation USA

Wild-fire Damaged 1955 Chevrolet 210 Delray

Photos by: Coulson Aviation USA

The project traced back to the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show, where Coulson Aviation launched its Wildfire Vehicle Restoration Contest with Foose, the automotive designer known for his work restoring and customizing classic American cars. Southern California residents who lost vehicles in the fires could submit their stories for a chance at a free rebuild.

Johnson's submission, backed by public votes, won him the contest. Britton Coulson, president and COO of Coulson Aviation USA, described the motivation behind the project:

'When we heard what Ben's Delray meant to him and his family through his contest submission, we wanted to help restore that part of their lives.'

The fire had left Johnson's car little more than charred remnants. Coulson Autosports made the call to source a second 1955 Delray and build it to the spec Johnson had only imagined. The team stripped that donor car to bare metal, repaired rust and damage, boxed the rear frame, and relocated the leaf-spring suspension for better ride and handling.

Reassembly mixed original parts Johnson had kept from his destroyed car with new pieces where needed. The crew rewired the entire vehicle and rechromed every trim piece.

Gallery: Chip Foose 1955 Chevrolet 210 Delray Rebuild

10

Source: Coulson Aviation USA

Foose's Design And The Parts That Made It Personal

Foose met with Johnson early in the process and sketched a rendering to guide the build: a slightly darker yellow than the original orange, paired with a contrasting white roof. He also drew up a multi-color stitched leather interior to replace the Delray's factory cabin.

Under the hood sat a Chevrolet LS3 V8 paired with a ZF automatic transmission. The swap was meant to make the car an easy daily cruiser. Foose lowered the suspension and fitted custom wheels based on a Boyd Coddington design he originally created decades ago, updated for this build.

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A long list of aftermarket partners supplied parts for the project, among them Summit Racing, BluePrint Engines, MagnaFlow, Quick Performance, CPP, BFGoodrich, TMI, Apex Leather, Redline Gauges, Kicker, and Dynamat. Each covered a different system, from the exhaust to the sound damping to the dashboard instruments.

Foose, Wayne Coulson, Britt Coulson, and Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone were on hand for the reveal in the South Atrium, where Foose walked Johnson through the work piece by piece. The Delray remains on display there through November 29 during the 2026 LA Auto Show.

More Builds And Restorations:

This Abandoned Range Rover Sat For 5 Years. Then They Brought It Back To Life

Remember The Fire-Damaged Corvette Z06? Now It Actually Runs

They Spent Eight Years Building A Lancia Stratos. Now They Can Finally Drive It

This Rare Supercar Was Left To Rot. One Man Decided To Save It

Source: Coulson Autosports

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