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This One-Owner 2004 Toyota Tacoma Is Still In Remarkable Shape. And You Can Buy It

High mileage, a claimed rust-free body, and no-reserve bidding make this 2004 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Xtracab stand out.

Photo by: eBay

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 24, at 3:26am ET

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A 2004 Toyota Tacoma Xtracab 4x4 is up for auction in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The bidding is nowhere near where the truck's condition might suggest, with the current bid sitting at $5,401 on a no-reserve listing with 224,764 miles on the odometer.

The seller says the truck has never seen rust. A walk-around and driving video posted to YouTube backs up the general condition.

The high mileage, clean bodywork, and one-owner history are what make this particular listing stand out.

What The Listing Says

2004 Toyota Tacoma XTRACAB For Sale

Photo by: eBay

The truck wears what is believed to be Impulse Red Pearl paint. The seller's claim of no rust anywhere on the body is a notable one for a 22-year-old truck with nearly a quarter-million miles behind it. Bring a Trailer closed a similar no-reserve 2004 Tacoma SR5 Double Cab TRD V6 4x4 on November 18, 2026, for $14,250. Clean examples of this generation still draw real money.

That Double Cab TRD had 191,000 miles and a three-inch lift, a different truck entirely from the Xtracab in Philadelphia. A separate 2004 Tacoma SR5 Xtracab 4x4 with a five-speed manual sold on Bring a Trailer for $19,000 back in September 2025.

At $5,101 with 224,764 miles on the clock, the Philadelphia truck is priced well under either of those results, and the difference is not hard to explain. Mileage this high, even on a rust-free Tacoma, keeps most buyers cautious until they have seen the drivetrain run.

The video does exactly that. It shows the truck starting, idling, and being driven, which answers the basic question of whether it moves under its own power.

The tires show visible cracking and need replacing before anyone drives this one home, a detail the seller did not hide.

Gallery: 2004 Toyota Tacoma Xtracab For Sale

8

Source: eBay

Engine, 4x4 System, And Equipment

Under the hood sits Toyota's 3.4-liter DOHC V6, the optional engine on Xtracab 4x4 models of this era. It most likely pairs with an Aisin A340F four-speed automatic transmission, a combination that was common in Tacomas of this generation and known for holding up over high-mileage service lives.

Four-wheel drive comes from a VF1A two-speed chain-drive transfer case, the same unit Toyota used across most 4x4 Tacomas of this generation. Buyers chasing one of these trucks today, including those weighing it against newer options, tend to check this part for leaks and proper engagement before anything else.

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This particular truck shows chrome bumpers and white-faced gauges in the photos, cosmetic details that are becoming harder to find on surviving first-generation Xtracabs. Those pieces do not change how the truck drives, but they mark it as better equipped than a base model.

A different 2004 Tacoma Xtracab V6 with the Toyota Racing Development Off-Road Package is currently listed for sale at $30,651 including fees, a dealer asking price that sits in a different market entirely from a no-reserve auction bid. The difference says less about this truck's condition and more about how differently private sellers and auction bidders value the same two decades of ownership.

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Source: eBay via Barn Finds

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