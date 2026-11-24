Home
Toyota
Tacoma
News
This One-Owner 2004 Toyota Tacoma Is Still In Remarkable Shape. And You Can Buy It
High mileage, a claimed rust-free body, and no-reserve bidding make this 2004 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Xtracab stand out.
Photo by: eBay
Brian Potter
By: Brian Potter
Nov 24, at 3:26am ET
Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google
- (https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.motor1.com%2Fnews%2F816558%2Ftoyota-tacoma-2004-sr5-xtracab%2F&text=This%20One-Owner%202004%20Toyota%20Tacoma%20Is%20Still%20In%20Remarkable%20Shape.%20And%20You%20Can%20Buy%20It&via=motor1com)
- copy
Share
Comment
A 2004 Toyota Tacoma Xtracab 4x4 is up for auction in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The bidding is nowhere near where the truck's condition might suggest, with the current bid sitting at $5,401 on a no-reserve listing with 224,764 miles on the odometer.
The seller says the truck has never seen rust. A walk-around and driving video posted to YouTube backs up the general condition.
The high mileage, clean bodywork, and one-owner history are what make this particular listing stand out.
What The Listing Says
2004 Toyota Tacoma XTRACAB For Sale
Photo by: eBay
The truck wears what is believed to be Impulse Red Pearl paint. The seller's claim of no rust anywhere on the body is a notable one for a 22-year-old truck with nearly a quarter-million miles behind it. Bring a Trailer closed a similar no-reserve 2004 Tacoma SR5 Double Cab TRD V6 4x4 on November 18, 2026, for $14,250. Clean examples of this generation still draw real money.
That Double Cab TRD had 191,000 miles and a three-inch lift, a different truck entirely from the Xtracab in Philadelphia. A separate 2004 Tacoma SR5 Xtracab 4x4 with a five-speed manual sold on Bring a Trailer for $19,000 back in September 2025.
At $5,101 with 224,764 miles on the clock, the Philadelphia truck is priced well under either of those results, and the difference is not hard to explain. Mileage this high, even on a rust-free Tacoma, keeps most buyers cautious until they have seen the drivetrain run.
The video does exactly that. It shows the truck starting, idling, and being driven, which answers the basic question of whether it moves under its own power.
The tires show visible cracking and need replacing before anyone drives this one home, a detail the seller did not hide.
Gallery: 2004 Toyota Tacoma Xtracab For Sale
8
Source: eBay
Engine, 4x4 System, And Equipment
Under the hood sits Toyota's 3.4-liter DOHC V6, the optional engine on Xtracab 4x4 models of this era. It most likely pairs with an Aisin A340F four-speed automatic transmission, a combination that was common in Tacomas of this generation and known for holding up over high-mileage service lives.
Four-wheel drive comes from a VF1A two-speed chain-drive transfer case, the same unit Toyota used across most 4x4 Tacomas of this generation. Buyers chasing one of these trucks today, including those weighing it against newer options, tend to check this part for leaks and proper engagement before anything else.
What do you think?
View
Comments
This particular truck shows chrome bumpers and white-faced gauges in the photos, cosmetic details that are becoming harder to find on surviving first-generation Xtracabs. Those pieces do not change how the truck drives, but they mark it as better equipped than a base model.
A different 2004 Tacoma Xtracab V6 with the Toyota Racing Development Off-Road Package is currently listed for sale at $30,651 including fees, a dealer asking price that sits in a different market entirely from a no-reserve auction bid. The difference says less about this truck's condition and more about how differently private sellers and auction bidders value the same two decades of ownership.
More Cars For Sale:
This Jaguar XJ220 Won At Le Mans. Now You Can Drive It On Public Roads
This Eight-Wheeled Off-Roader Drives On Land And Water. And You Can Buy It
CarMax Valued This Corvette Z06 At Just $32K. The Owner Wasn't Having It
Last Mercedes SLR McLaren Stirling Moss Could Sell For More Than $6 Million
Source: eBay via Barn Finds
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motor1.com?
Take our 3 minute survey.
- The Motor1.com Team
Share this Story
- (https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.motor1.com%2Fnews%2F816558%2Ftoyota-tacoma-2004-sr5-xtracab%2F&text=This%20One-Owner%202004%20Toyota%20Tacoma%20Is%20Still%20In%20Remarkable%20Shape.%20And%20You%20Can%20Buy%20It&via=motor1com)
- copy
GO TO COMMENTS
(
)
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com
View all comments ( )
Popular
BYD Better Watch Out: Koenigsegg Is Still Chasing A 330-MPH Jesko Run
12 Underrated Performance Cars That Nobody Bought
Honda Shows Several New Hybrids Under Covers, Details All-New Modular Platform
Driven: New Audi Q7 And SQ7 Bring The Power And The Tech
Infiniti's New Manual Sports Sedan Could Bring Back A Beloved Name
Latest Stories
- Amazon Has Quietly Expanded Its Car-Buying Business To 35 Brands Nov 24 - Sales -
- This One-Owner 2004 Toyota Tacoma Is Still In Remarkable Shape. And You Can Buy It Nov 24 - For Sale -
- Pirelli Launches Its Smart Cyber Tire In The US Nov 24 - Technology -
- Audi Patents Hidden Buttons That Pop Out From Behind The Screen Nov 24 - Patents & Trademarks -
- New York Bans Car Subscriptions For Features Your Car Already Has, With Exceptions Nov 24 - Government -
- All-Season Vs All-Weather Tires: What’s The Difference? Nov 23 - Motor101 -
- I Designed My Dream Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale. It's Ridiculous Nov 23 - Design -
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
12 Cars That Should Easily Make It To 250,000 Miles
Amazon Has Quietly Expanded Its Car-Buying Business To 35 Brands
Want A New Pickup With A Manual? There's Still Only One Choice
Pirelli Launches Its Smart Cyber Tire In The US
Someone Built The Lexus Pickup That Should Probably Exist
Audi Patents Hidden Buttons That Pop Out From Behind The Screen
Mid-Size Trucks Are Booming. Now Everyone Wants In