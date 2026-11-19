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This Eight-Wheeled Off-Roader Drives On Land And Water. And You Can Buy It

The 1996 Argo 8×8 Response XTV pairs tracks, a 23-horsepower Vanguard engine, and a 6-hp Mercury outboard for amphibious use.

Photo by: Reel Driven

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 19, at 7:37am ET

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A 1996 Argo 8x8 Response XTV is for sale in Harrison Township, Michigan. It comes with a part most used-ATV listings do not mention: a Mercury outboard motor bolted to its rear end. The asking price is $12,500.

The seller describes a machine built to cross both dirt and open water, powered by a 627cc Briggs and Stratton Vanguard engine rated at 23 horsepower. A clean Michigan title and a watercraft registration come with it, according to the listing first reported by Barn Finds.

What's Included

1996 Argo 8×8 Response XTV Amphibious ATV

Photo by: Reel Driven

The seller's pitch is blunt: "With tracks and an outboard, this ATV will go anywhere you want it to." Most UTV or side-by-side buyers won't find that combination at this price.

Beyond the main engine, the listing includes a 6-hp Mercury outboard mounted on a dedicated bracket at the stern. It's meant to push the Argo through water once its tracks lose traction on a lake bottom. The seller says the land engine was recently overhauled.

The seller also lists a round of fresh mechanical parts: new tires, a new battery, two new winches, and new fuel lines running to both the land engine and the outboard. A buyer would want to confirm them in person before handing over cash.

Ontario Drive and Gear was founded in 1962 and later developed the Argo amphibious ATV line that now carries the company name. This XTV is 30 years old, which puts it well behind much of the brand's current lineup.

How The Tracks And Outboard Work Together

1996 Argo 8×8 Response XTV Amphibious ATV

Photo by: Reel Driven

An Argo 8x8 is a fully amphibious vehicle by design. Its eight independently rotating wheels can be wrapped in rubber tracks to spread weight over a wide footprint on soft ground. That same footprint and wheel rotation let newer Argo XTV models float and move through water without modification, propelled at about 3 mph by the wheels alone.

This 1996 model adds a dealer-fitted outboard to that built-in water capability, giving extra thrust when wheel-paddling is not enough. Many current Argo machines include an outboard bracket in their hardware. They offer a small motor as a factory accessory. This older example comes to market with a 6-hp Mercury already hanging on the back.

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Current Argo products show how far the platform has moved since 1996. The 2026 X8 Integrator runs as an electric, skid-steer amphibious unit built for unmanned use. That's a different approach from this gas-and-outboard XTV from three decades earlier.

Modern 8×8 amphibious ATVs on the market today span a wide price range. The 2026 Frontier 650 8×8 lists at $20,199 with a 20 mph land speed and 3 mph water speed. The Conquest Pro 800 XT and 950 XT list at $55,699 and $55,899 before taxes, prep, and registration. Against those figures, the Michigan listing's $12,500 asking price puts a vintage, seller-modified machine well below what a new enclosed-body 8×8 commands.

More Amphibious Vehicles:

Can Anything Stop This Giant-Tired Sherp Off-Roader? These YouTubers Find Out

This Wild Amphibious Prototype Was Built By TVR's Former Owner. It Still Runs And Drives

The Storm Is A Fierce-Looking Amphibious Tank With A Steering Wheel

Brilliant Barebones Homemade Amphibious Car Proves Less Is More

Source: Reel Driven (Facebook Marketplace) via Barn Finds

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