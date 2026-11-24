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Audi Patents Hidden Buttons That Pop Out From Behind The Screen

The patent describes a folding switch bar and on-screen twin for future Audi cabins, aiming to balance clean design with usable controls.

Photo by: Motor1.com

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 24, at 2:16am ET

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NOTE: Feature image above is AI generated

Audi has filed a patent for a dashboard switch panel that disappears behind the touchscreen until the driver needs it. The German filing describes a motorized bar of physical buttons that pivots out from under the display's lower edge, then tucks away again when it isn't wanted.

It's a response to years of complaints about touchscreen-only cabins, where even adjusting a vent means digging through on-screen menus. Audi hasn't confirmed the system for any production model. The idea fits a direction the brand has been signaling for a while now.

Audi's new A2 E-Tron already reinstates physical controls, including a conventional volume knob, four window switches, and a small rotary wheel for the windshield wipers. That's a production car on sale today. It shows the company is willing to walk the idea back into real cabins.

Audi's Retractable Button Panel Combines Touchscreen and Tactile Controls

Audi Patent Illustration Showing Buttons Appearing On Screen With Lower Button Panel Stowed Away

Photos by: European Patent Office

Audi Patent Illustration Showing Motorized Button Panel Below Screen

Photos by: European Patent Office

The screen itself never moves in Audi's design. What changes is a motorized bar of physical switches tucked behind its lower edge, which swings into position beneath the display when summoned and retracts flush when it isn't needed.

Audi's patent documents describe three ways to bring the bar out: at vehicle startup, through a voice command, or with a hand gesture. A driver who wants buttons can have them on demand. Nobody else in the car has to make that choice.

When the bar is stowed, its functions don't disappear. An on-screen digital twin lines the same controls up in the same order. Touchscreen-only drivers never lose access to whatever the physical bar would have handled.

The patent also claims a space benefit. When the switch bar deploys for something like a media screen, it can free up extra room on the display instead of crowding it with on-screen buttons. Audi's filing uses a video playback example to illustrate that trade-off.

How Audi's Digital Twin And Fold-Out Switch Bar Work

Audi Patents Hidden Buttons That Pop Out From Behind The Screen (AI Generated Rendering)

Photo by: Motor1.com

This isn't Audi's first signal that screens alone aren't cutting it. The brand's design chief has criticized the industry's screen obsession as technology for its own sake. Audi has said publicly that it sees a return toward more mechanical controls as the right call.

Current production Audis still rely heavily on touch. The 2027 Audi Q7 and SQ7 run Audi's multi-screen layout with no physical climate or air-vent controls, handling both exclusively through the touchscreen. The Audi Q9 follows the same approach, pairing a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit with a 14.5-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch passenger display, with vent direction adjusted on-screen rather than with a dial.

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That's the gap the patented switch bar is meant to close. A design built for a clean, screen-dominated dashboard could fold in tactile controls only when the driver wants them.

There's an obvious catch. A motorized mechanism hidden behind a screen adds moving parts that a fixed button panel never had, and moving parts eventually need repairs. For now, the system is a patent application with no confirmed production vehicle or launch date attached to it.

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Source: Carmoses

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