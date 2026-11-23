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Audi Drivers Can Now Manage Emails And Teams Meetings Using AI

Microsoft 365 integrates with Audi's MMI experience pro package, supporting calendar briefings, emails, and Teams meetings across 28 European markets.

Photo by: Audi

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 23, at 6:19am ET

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Audi is putting Microsoft Outlook and Teams behind a voice command. The automaker’s new connected work app is available from model year 2026 onward in the Audi Application Store, letting drivers handle email and meetings without touching a screen.

The feature runs on select model-year 2026 vehicles first, built with Cerence AI and Microsoft. Audi owners who juggle calendars from behind the wheel are the obvious target, and the rollout is European for now.

Cerence AI calls Audi the first automaker to jointly develop an LLM-powered Mobile Work Agent with Cerence AI and Microsoft together, built on Microsoft Foundry. The assistant plugs into Microsoft Intune, Entra and Purview, the tools that handle identity checks, device management and compliance for corporate accounts.

What The Connected Work App Lets Drivers Do

Audi MMI Connected Work In-Car App

Photo by: Audi

The pitch is simple: keep working, hands on the wheel. The voice assistant can draft emails, read incoming chat messages aloud, schedule appointments and join a Teams meeting, all triggered by spoken commands.

It also builds a spoken briefing of the user’s workday, running through calendar items and outstanding messages before the drive even starts. That is a step beyond Audi’s existing in-car tools, which until now have focused on entertainment and comfort more than productivity.

Cerence AI presents the result as enterprise-trusted access to Microsoft 365 inside the cabin, with the governance layer meant to satisfy IT departments wary of letting work data ride along in a car’s infotainment system. Audi and Cerence both stress security and privacy, backed by Intune, Entra and Purview handling encryption and policy controls.

Voice assistants in cars are hardly new. GM’s OnStar AI assistant and similar systems from rival brands have chased the same hands-free goal, though Audi’s version is the first built specifically around Microsoft’s productivity suite rather than general queries or navigation.

Which Audi Models And Countries Get The App

Audi MMI Connected Work In-Car App

Photo by: Audi

Audi says the app covers the A5, Q5, A6, A6 E-Tron, Q6 E-Tron, Q7 and Q9 from model year 2026 onward. That is a wide slice of the current lineup, spanning sedans, electric crossovers and the brand’s largest SUVs.

Availability stretches across 28 European countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, alongside smaller markets like Iceland, Liechtenstein and Montenegro. Audi’s announcement does not mention the United States among them.

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At availability, the app supports German and English, with Audi planning six more languages: Danish, French, Italian, Dutch, Polish and Spanish. That would bring the total to eight supported languages across the same 28-country footprint once the rollout is finished.

Customers get the app through the MMI experience pro package, or by buying it after delivery through the Audi Function Store, then installing it from the Audi Application Store.

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Source: Audi

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