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Audi Has 7 New Models Coming In 2027. Here's All Of Them

Audi is overhauling its lineup in a bid to catch up with BMW and Mercedes.

Photo by: Motor1.com

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 20, at 9:00am ET

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Audi is coming off a busy 2026, kicking off a major lineup reshuffle by introducing new models and discontinuing others. We’ve already said our goodbyes to the A1, Q2, and A8, while welcoming back the A2, reinvented as an electric supermini. There’s also a new Q7, joined by the first-ever Q9, which will take on the full-size luxury SUV segment.

You could say Ingolstadt is currently caught between two eras: the old one, represented by much of the existing lineup with its previous design language and screen-heavy interiors, and the new one, spearheaded by the Nuvolari. The transition is far from over, with 2027 shaping up to be another pivotal year for the Four Rings.

Audi’s lineup will continue to evolve, and enthusiasts have plenty to look forward to, including a new flagship supercar to crown the portfolio. Here’s what’s coming down the pipeline.

Audi RS6: Wagon And Sedan Variants

2027 Audi RS6 Avant rendering by Motor1

Photo by: Motor1.com

The next-generation RS6 is shaping up to be one of Audi's most important launches for 2027. For the first time in more than 15 years, the high-performance model will be available in both Avant and Sedan body styles, giving buyers an alternative to BMW's M5 Sedan and M5 Touring, while Mercedes fans are still waiting for the return of the AMG E63.

Prototypes of both versions have already been spotted testing, with the new RS6 expected to adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The jury is still out on whether Audi will retain the V8 or downsize to a V6. Either way, it'll almost certainly pack more punch than the 630 hp and 608 lb-ft (825 Nm) of torque available in the RS5 models.

The return of the RS6 Sedan will effectively replace the RS7 Sportback in Audi's lineup. Unlike the new RS5, which is technically a five-door liftback despite Audi calling it a sedan, the RS6 will be a proper four-door saloon with a conventional trunk. The next-generation RS6 has also been officially confirmed for the United States, although it's not yet clear whether American buyers will get both body styles.

Audi Electric Sports Car: The 718 EV's Cousin

2027 Audi electric sports car rendering by Motor1

Photo by: Motor1

Following the Nuvolari, Audi's next sports car will be a production version of the Concept C. Unveiled in September 2025, the electric two-seater is expected to reach production in 2027. Don't call it a TT or R8 successor, though, because it isn't meant to replace either one. The car will launch exclusively as an EV, initially with a rear-wheel-drive layout, although a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version could also join the lineup.

Audi is developing the car with help from Porsche, which is supplying the electric platform originally developed for the next-generation 718 Boxster and Cayman. Despite sharing its underpinnings with the Stuttgart sports cars, the Audi will have its own identity and a distinct body style. It'll also feature an electrically operated targa roof, a first for the company.

Internally known as the C-Sport, the production version should stay remarkably close to the concept while incorporating the usual changes required for road legality. Production is scheduled to begin in 2027 at the Böllinger Höfe facility, the same factory that once built the R8. Audi is even planning simulated gear changes and artificial engine sounds to make its electric sports car more engaging. Whether those gimmicks will win over enthusiasts who still prefer internal combustion remains to be seen.

Audi RS Q5: First Of Its Kind

Audi has never offered an RS version of the Q5, but that could finally change next year. Although Ingolstadt hasn't officially announced the hot SUV, plenty of camouflaged prototypes have been spotted testing over the past several months. The telltale signs include flared wheel arches, a wider track, beefier brakes, and the familiar oval exhaust outlets.

Audi isn't keeping the extra performance exclusive to the conventional SUV, either. Spy photographers have also caught an RS Q5 Sportback undergoing testing, suggesting the swoopy derivative will receive the full RS treatment as well. That would give customers two body styles to choose from, following Audi's increasingly familiar strategy of offering high-performance models with both traditional and sloping rooflines.

Under the hood, the RS Q5 is expected to inherit the plug-in hybrid powertrain from the new RS5. That means a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 working alongside an electric motor, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and quattro all-wheel drive. As with the RS5 models, weight could be a concern, especially since the super wagon tips the scales at a porky 5,192 pounds (2,355 kilograms).

Audi Q8: Lives To See A Second Generation

Current-generation Audi Q8

Next year won’t be all about performance models. The Q8 is also getting a second generation after briefly facing an uncertain future under CEO Gernot Döllner. In a recent interview, the boss confirmed that management had approved a successor, saying: "When I joined Audi, to my surprise, there was no decision for a successor, but we changed that." The new model could make its world premiere in 2027, although we wouldn't expect it to reach dealerships until 2028.

The next Q8 will retain its familiar positioning as the sportier, two-row-only alternative to the more practical Q7. In other words, expect another coupe-SUV with a sloping roofline, competing against the BMW X6 and Mercedes GLE Coupe. It will likely share most of its underpinnings and mechanical components with the new Q7.

Under the hood, the next Q8 is expected to offer both V6 and V8 powertrains. A new SQ8 seems particularly likely, especially now that Audi has introduced V8 power to the SQ7 and SQ9. A successor to the mighty RS Q8 is also possible, although it's too early to say whether Audi will give its flagship performance SUV another generation.

Audi Nuvolari: The Supercar Returns

2027 Audi Nuvolari

Photo by: Audi

Although the Nuvolari has already been unveiled, Audi's new supercar won't reach customers until 2027. Despite sharing its underpinnings with the Temerario, Ingolstadt insists there's much more to it than a rebodied Italian exotic. In an email to Motor1, the company explained that it went well beyond simply rebadging and restyling the Lambo.

Both cars share the same basic V8 plug-in hybrid architecture, but the Audi is the more powerful of the two. It's also quicker and has a higher top speed, plus a carbon-fiber body and F1-derived active aerodynamics. The Nuvolari carries a $700,000 price tag in the United States, where just 182 of the 499 planned units will be allocated.

The Nuvolari is exclusively a coupe for now, but that could change. Audi hasn't ruled out expanding the family with an open-top derivative, which would logically build on the recently unveiled Lamborghini Temerario Spyder. However, even if such a version is in the works, it might not arrive in 2027. The first order of business is getting the coupe into production.

Audi A2: Back And Quirkier Than Ever

Photo by: Audi

Audi will kick off deliveries of the reborn A2 next month, but the electric supermini’s full rollout across Europe won't begin until 2027. It brings back a familiar nameplate, although it has little in common with the original aluminum-bodied model. Instead, it serves as a new entry point into Audi's electric lineup, effectively taking over from the discontinued A1 and Q2.

Based on the Volkswagen ID.3 Neo, the A2 e-tron will offer a varied lineup with four power levels and three battery sizes, giving customers more choice depending on their budget and range requirements. Production takes place at Audi's home plant in Ingolstadt, Germany, where the company is reusing existing manufacturing equipment to keep costs and investment in check.

Although the reborn A2 doesn't quite recreate the quirky charm of the original, it could become an important volume seller as Audi expands its electric portfolio with a more affordable model. Hopefully, it'll sell better than its ill-fated predecessor. Based on our first drive, the odds do seem better this time around.

Audi Q9: The New Flagship

2027 Audi SQ9

Photo by: Peter Nelson | Motor1

With the A8 out of the picture, at least for a few years, the Q9 becomes Audi's temporary flagship. A belated answer to the Mercedes GLS and BMW X7, the three-row luxobarge gets a hot SQ9 version right from the start. However, that's not the case in Europe, where the supersized SUV initially launches with diesel power only.

Fortunately, the TDI-only approach won't last long. Audi has told us it plans to expand the European lineup in 2027 with a gasoline-powered V6 and a plug-in hybrid. The situation is quite different across the Atlantic, where American buyers can already choose between twin-turbocharged V6 and V8 gasoline engines. There's no confirmation yet that Europe will receive the V8-powered SQ9, but Audi told us it's considering the possibility.

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Despite being an entirely new model, the Q9 already wears Audi's outgoing design language. Whether customers will warm up to the split headlights and enormous grille remains to be seen. At least Ingolstadt has made some efforts inside by cutting down on shiny plastic. A return to more physical controls has also been promised, but the Q9 was already deep into development before that decision was made. Hopefully, things will change with the mid-cycle facelift.

Of course, Audi could still have a few surprises up its sleeve for 2027. Not every project makes it onto the spy photographers' radar or the rumor mill, and some models might be kept under wraps until much closer to their debut. With Ingolstadt still reshuffling its portfolio and trying to close the gap to BMW and Mercedes, we wouldn't rule out a few unexpected additions.

More About Audi:

The Audi A8 Gets A Concept C Makeover, And It Looks Fantastic

Audi Is Spending $4 Billion On A New US Factory For Big SUVs

Audi EV Sets Guinness Record With 831 Miles On A Single Charge

Audi Boss: The More Expensive The Car, The More Buyers Want A Gas Engine

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