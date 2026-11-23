Home

News

Technology

BYD Puts A Folding Steering Wheel Into Production

Top-spec Fang Cheng Bao Tai 9 in China pairs its folding steering wheel with a 66.48-kWh battery and 400-kilowatt hybrid power.

Photo by: BYD

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 23, at 2:05am ET

Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

BYD has turned a decade of concept-car promises into a button you can press. The Fang Cheng Bao Tai 9 is a six-seat plug-in hybrid SUV that launched in China in late November 2026. Its steering wheel rotates flat and disappears into the dashboard while the vehicle is parked.

The feature sits on the range-topping trim of a three-version lineup that starts at RMB 279,900 and tops out at RMB 329,900 for the Foldable Smart Cabin model, roughly $49,000. Fang Cheng Bao, BYD's off-road sub-brand, says the mechanism has been rated for 80,000 operating cycles.

Xiong Tianbo, general manager of Fang Cheng Bao, put the achievement in context for the brand. "The industry had been talking about folding steering wheels since 2016 without ever getting one into mass production," he said. He also pointed to an unusual source for the hardware behind it: "BYD is using the same type of motor it develops for humanoid robots to move the wheel, a first in one of its cars."

How The Tai 9's Folding Steering Wheel Actually Works

The wheel rotates through a 0 to 180 degree range using concealed hinges and actuators. Fang Cheng Bao repurposed the same motor technology it develops for humanoid robots to swing the column flat. Once folded, it drops into a compartment in the dash in about 10 seconds.

A motorized panel then closes over the opening, leaving a flat surface where the wheel used to sit. The automaker pairs that with a driver's seat that reclines to 165 degrees, turning the front row into something closer to a lounge chair than a driving position.

The process only runs with the SUV stopped, not while it's moving. Fang Cheng Bao has been explicit that this isn't a step toward hands-free driving.

Fang Cheng Bao Tai 9 Reclining Seat

Photos by: BYD

Fang Cheng Bao Tai 9 Drive-By-Wire Digital Chassis

Photos by: BYD

The Tai 9 still uses a conventional D-shaped wheel with physical buttons for actual driving, built on steer-by-wire rather than a mechanical steering column linking wheel to tires.

Folding or disappearing wheels often get tied to robotaxi concepts without a driver. China has also revised its steering safety rules to tighten approval of unconventional layouts in some contexts. That includes stricter requirements that effectively prevent new yoke-style steering wheels from being certified for road use on future models. A fold-away wheel that reverts to a standard shape before the car moves is a notably different approach.

Gallery: Fang Cheng Bao Tai 9

6

Source: BYD

What Else The Tai 9 Brings To Fang Cheng Bao's Lineup

Underneath the party trick, the Tai 9 is a sizable three-row SUV: 5,270 mm (about 207.5 inches) long, built on a 3,130 mm (about 123.2 inches) wheelbase, with a 2+2+2 seating layout across six seats. The powertrain pairs a 1.5-liter turbo engine with front and rear electric motors for a combined 536 hp, enough to send it from zero to 62 mph in 4.8 seconds.

A 66.48-kWh Blade battery supplies an electric-only range of 310 km, or 193 miles. That's standard across all three trims regardless of whether the folding wheel is fitted. The range figure puts the Tai 9 closer to a plug-in hybrid with serious EV capability.

Fang Cheng Bao is not a fringe experiment for BYD. The sub-brand sold 43,872 vehicles in October, up 41 percent year over year. Those numbers put real volume behind a feature most rivals have only shown in concept form.

What do you think?

View

Comments

The Tai 9 remains a China-only vehicle for now, with no indication yet of exports.

The launch also lands alongside a wave of unconventional cabin thinking from BYD's other brands, including the recently revealed Yangwang Altior and the three-row Atto 8. Hardware like rear-wheel steering is becoming more common across the segment, and BYD's brands are using interiors to stand apart from it.

More From BYD:

BYD Better Watch Out: Koenigsegg Is Still Chasing A 330-MPH Jesko Run

BYD's Boxy SUV Banned In The EU After Land Rover Defender Copycat Ruling

Europe Wants BYD Investigated Over Spying Fears. Company Responds

BYD's New Flagship Sedan Wants To Be China's Most Luxurious Car Yet

Source: BYD via Electrek

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motor1.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

View all comments ( )

Popular





BYD Better Watch Out: Koenigsegg Is Still Chasing A 330-MPH Jesko Run





BYD's Boxy SUV Banned In The EU After Land Rover Defender Copycat Ruling





Ferrari's New 296 Challenge Stradale Is A 670-HP Race Car You Can Drive Home





Audi Has 7 New Models Coming In 2027. Here's All Of Them

Latest Stories

BYD Puts A Folding Steering Wheel Into Production Nov 23 - Technology -

BYD Better Watch Out: Koenigsegg Is Still Chasing A 330-MPH Jesko Run Nov 23 - Supercars -

Child Car Seats Expire Even If They Look Perfectly Fine. Here's Why Nov 22 - Motor101 -

Every New Car Has A Sticker Most Buyers Don't Know By Its Real Name Nov 22 - Motor101 -

Arizona Police Caught A BMW M2 Doing 170 MPH. The Driver Had A Terrible Excuse Nov 22 - Military / Police -

What Happens If You Get A Speeding Ticket In Another Country? Nov 22 - Motor101 -

A Used Shelby GT350 Is One Of The Best Mustangs You Can Buy Nov 22 - Why Buy? -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





Lamborghini Temerario Spyder Gets Apple Vision Pro Immersive 3D Experience





BYD Better Watch Out: Koenigsegg Is Still Chasing A 330-MPH Jesko Run





Mercedes Admits It Went Too Far With Screens. But Says Digital Controls 'Still Feel Right'





Child Car Seats Expire Even If They Look Perfectly Fine. Here's Why





Nissan Turns Discarded Pineapple Leaves Into High-Performance Car Parts





Every New Car Has A Sticker Most Buyers Don't Know By Its Real Name





Audi A2 E-Tron Can Power Your Home And Charge Your Devices