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BYD Better Watch Out: Koenigsegg Is Still Chasing A 330-MPH Jesko Run

But the company must first find tires capable of safely handling the Jesko's extreme speeds.

Photo by: Koenigsegg

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 23, at 1:52am ET

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BYD may have stolen the spotlight with its electric hypercar, but Koenigsegg isn't ready to surrender the top-speed crown. Christian von Koenigsegg says the company is still pursuing a record-breaking run with the Jesko Absolut, which could theoretically reach 330 mph (532 km/h). There's just one major obstacle standing in the way: finding tires capable of handling such extreme speeds.

The company's founder and CEO took to Instagram to confirm that the attempt very much remains on the agenda. However, he didn't provide a timeframe, explaining that Koenigsegg will only proceed once it secures suitable rubber for the job. That's particularly important now that BYD has raised the bar considerably.

As a refresher, BYD's luxury brand Yangwang took the U9 Xtreme to 312.65 mph (503.17 km/h) on November 1, becoming the first production car to break through the 310-mph (500-km/h) barrier. The achievement was officially recognized by the FIA and earned the Chinese electric hypercar two Guinness World Records.

BYD Has Set A Seriously High Benchmark

The record-breaking run took place on a closed section of the E11 highway in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region. German racing driver Marc Basseng was behind the wheel, reaching the astonishing speed on a specially prepared stretch of public road.

Unlike some previous top speed records, though, BYD's achievement came from a single-direction run rather than a two-way average. That's an important distinction because wind and road conditions can influence the result. Nevertheless, there's no denying the significance of crossing the 500-km/h threshold with a production vehicle.

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme relies on four independently controlled electric motors producing a combined 2,977 horsepower. That's more than twice the output of the regular U9, making the Xtreme a particularly formidable opponent in the increasingly competitive hypercar segment.

BYD also worked with Giti Tire to develop specialized semi-slick tires for the record attempt. The partnership highlights just how important tire technology becomes when cars approach speeds normally associated with aircraft.

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut

Photos by: Koenigsegg

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut

Photos by: Koenigsegg

The Jesko Absolut Has 330 MPH In Its Sights

Koenigsegg unveiled the Jesko Absolut back in 2020, describing it as the fastest car it would ever build. Unlike the track-focused Jesko Attack, the Absolut trades the enormous rear wing for a more slippery body designed to minimize aerodynamic drag.

The resulting drag coefficient is just 0.278, helping the Swedish hypercar slice through the air more efficiently. Its twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 produces 1,280 horsepower on regular gasoline and up to 1,600 hp when running on E85. A nine-speed Light Speed Transmission sends power to the rear wheels.

When the Absolut debuted, Koenigsegg didn't disclose an official top speed. However, computer simulations suggested it could theoretically reach 330 mph (532 km/h). That would put it comfortably ahead of BYD's current benchmark, at least on paper.

The company has since provided additional evidence that the car has the necessary performance. In July 2024, Christian von Koenigsegg revealed that a chassis dynamometer test had taken the Jesko Absolut beyond 500 km/h in ninth gear without reaching the rev limiter. The setup accounted for aerodynamic drag and rolling resistance, although a dyno test obviously cannot establish how stable the car would be at those speeds on an actual road.

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut On Track

10

Tires Remain The Biggest Obstacle

Koenigsegg's latest comments suggest that finding the right tires remains the biggest challenge. It's easy to see why. At more than 500 km/h, tires experience tremendous centrifugal forces and heat, making durability and stability absolutely critical.

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme's record also shows that suitable rubber can be developed for this increasingly exclusive speed territory. BYD and Giti engineered a solution for an electric hypercar producing nearly 3,000 horsepower, although that doesn't automatically mean the same tires would work for the considerably different Jesko Absolut.

Koenigsegg previously worked with Michelin on high-speed tire testing, and the company will need to make sure any solution meets its own demanding safety requirements before attempting a record.

There's also the question of finding a suitable location. A 330-mph run requires an exceptionally long, straight stretch of tarmac, ideally allowing the driver to accelerate gradually and slow down without slamming on the brakes near the end of the course.

For now, Koenigsegg isn't putting a date on the attempt. The Swedish manufacturer has already demonstrated what the Absolut can do in acceleration and braking tests. Now it needs the right tires and enough room to stretch its legs. If everything comes together, BYD's reign at the top could be surprisingly short.

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Other Companies Are Chasing 300+ MPH

The competition could get even tougher if Tesla and Bugatti decide to join the fight. Tesla has also floated a 330-mph (531-km/h) target for the next-generation Roadster's Performance version, although that's still an ambitious goal rather than a verified capability. The electric sports car has yet to enter production, with Tesla targeting 2028 to start manufacturing.

Meanwhile, Bugatti might be tempted to return to the top speed game after Mate Rimac expressed interest in pursuing more records. The Tourbillon could be the car to do it, with Bugatti President Christophe Piochon confirming that the new hybrid hypercar's performance should allow the company to set additional speed records.

Koenigsegg Keeps Breaking Records:

Koenigsegg Smashes Quarter-Mile Speed Record For Production Cars

Koenigsegg Just Reclaimed a Very Important Hypercar Speed Record

Koenigsegg's New Hypercar Broke a Goodwood Speed Record

The Koenigsegg Jesko Just Broke Even More World Records

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