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Jaguar May Already Have A Name For Its Next Car

Jaguar has trademarked the Type 02 name in Europe as it prepares to expand its electric lineup beyond the Type 01.

Photo by: Jaguar

Anthony Alaniz

By: Anthony Alaniz

Nov 11, at 4:00pm ET

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It’s been a little over a month since Jaguar revealed the Type 01, its new electric grand tourer. Shortly after the reveal, the automaker began laying the groundwork for what comes next, and now we know what Jaguar may call it.

The British automaker has filed a trademark in the European Union for Type 02, first uncovered by CarMoses.com. Jaguar has already suggested future vehicles will “offer more practicality,” with many suspecting the company’s next model to be a lucrative SUV that appeals to a broader range of buyers.

According to Rawdon Glover, the company's managing director, after the reveal, future Jaguar models will offer “different things for different audiences. You can expect that in the portfolio.” The new Jag will feature the same sleek, subtle styling introduced with the Type 01.

What Will Jaguar’s Next Model Be?

Jaguar Type 01

Photo by: Jaguar

Jaguar executives didn’t provide any concrete details about its next model. While the four-door GT looks stunning, current consumers favor high-riding crossovers and SUVs, and we expect Jaguar would want to serve those buyers as soon as possible.

Deliveries for the Type 01 are expected to start by the end of 2027. Jaguar’s second model is expected to debut after that, followed by a third that could be a large sedan.

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A New Jaguar Era

Jaguar Type 01

Photo by: Jaguar

The Jaguar Type 01 is a massive departure from the brand’s most recent lineup, which the company designed to take on the German and Japanese luxury automakers. Unable to truly compete with BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Lexus, JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) decided to revamp the entire Jaguar brand and move it upmarket.

Jaguar wants to compete with automakers like Aston Martin, Bentley, Mercedes-Maybach, and other high-end brands. The Jaguar Type 01 will have a $130,00 starting price when it goes on sale, $80,000 more than the brand’s cheapest model in 2023, the XF Sedan. It started at under$50,000.

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Source: European Intellectual Property Office via CarMoses.com

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