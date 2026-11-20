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Honda Unveils All-New Avancier Three-Row SUV With Next-Generation Hybrid Technology

The three-row Honda Avancier previews Honda Hybrid power, a new mid-size platform, and DualPower eAWD without confirmed US pricing or launch timing.

Photo by: Honda

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 20, at 1:44am ET

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Honda just showed the world what its hybrid future looks like. A three-row SUV called the Avancier is the first model out of the gate.

The company held an online world premiere on November 20, 2026. The Avancier carries a new logo, a new platform, and a hybrid system Honda is rolling out across its entire lineup.

None of it is coming to American driveways anytime soon. Honda's world premiere focused on Asia. The Avancier's next-generation hybrid system and all-wheel-drive setup preview hardware that will underpin other models sold in the US.

What The New Three-Row SUV Introduces

Honda Avancier

Photo by: Honda

The Avancier is a seven-seat SUV built under what Honda calls its "Grand-Journey" concept. It wears the company's new H logo for the first time.

Honda says the vehicle previews the design language that will spread across its next wave of hybrids, including the redesigned next-generation CR-V.

Honda confirmed the Avancier will launch in Thailand first, followed by Japan, China, and other markets primarily across Asia. Japan's debut is set for spring 2027.

Regional reporting points to Australia and New Zealand joining the rollout later in 2027, each getting three-row hybrids. Honda's own global and local channels haven't published detailed timing for those two markets yet.

Inside, Honda fitted a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system with Dolby Atmos, a large dashboard-mounted touchscreen, and a digital instrument cluster. Honda says it will keep building out in-cabin technology under a new "MyCabin" branding umbrella, and apply the same approach to handling and ride under "MyMotion."

Honda hasn't said whether the Avancier itself will come to the US. Nothing in its announcement points to American pricing, specs, or a launch date.

The platform and powertrain underneath it are a different story. Honda has already confirmed the next-generation hybrid system will anchor a 15-model push worldwide.

Honda Hybrid and DualPower eAWD Technology Explained

The Avancier is the first production model to run Honda's newly named "Honda Hybrid" system, an evolution of the two-motor hybrid architecture the brand has used for years. Honda says the update widens the engine's efficient operating range and shrinks the drive unit. It hasn't released combined horsepower, torque, or fuel-economy figures yet.

Riding alongside it is DualPower eAWD, Honda's first system to let separate motors drive the front and rear axles independently rather than through a single shared unit. Honda says that setup helps the SUV launch from a stop and shifts power front to rear as road conditions change.

Both technologies sit on a platform Honda built from scratch for mid-size SUVs and sedans, sharing the engine bay and rear underbody across future models. Honda says the structure uses roughly 40 percent more high-tensile steel than its outgoing architecture, stiffening key areas while trimming weight elsewhere to sharpen handling.

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Honda is treating the Avancier as the opening shot in a broader plan: 15 next-generation hybrid models worldwide by the end of its fiscal year on March 31, 2030.

Whether that plan eventually puts the Avancier itself, or just its hybrid system, into US Honda and Acura hybrid prototypes remains the open question for American buyers.

Gallery: Honda Avancier

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Source: Honda

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