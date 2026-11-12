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Honda Secretly Showed Dealers Its Future Models, Including The Element. Here's What They Said

From a boxy Element revival to a more upscale Accord, Honda has plenty of new metal in the pipeline.

Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 12, at 7:06am ET

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Honda has given dealers an early look at several upcoming models, and there's quite a bit to look forward to. The seventh-generation CR-V is getting a major redesign and will drop gasoline-only powertrains, while the Accord is set for a substantial facelift. There's also a new Pilot on the horizon, a tougher-looking Ridgeline, and perhaps the biggest surprise of all: the return of the quirky Element.

The previews took place during a dealer meeting in Las Vegas earlier this week. Although Honda hasn't officially released images or technical specifications, retailers who attended the event shared some juicy tidbits with Automotive News. The biggest surprise from the dealer meeting was confirmation that Honda is working on bringing back the Element.

Production of the original Element ended in 2011, but Honda apparently believes there's still room for another quirky SUV. Dealers were shown a silhouette that reportedly retains the original's boxy proportions and even the rear-hinged doors. Honda didn't provide a launch date, but insiders claim production will get underway in Q2 2029.

Next-generation Honda Element rendering by Motor1

Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

The revived Element is expected to be an adventure-oriented hybrid crossover positioned between CR-V and HR-V. Honda is targeting younger buyers and urban adventurers, with all-wheel drive at least as an option being an educated guess. As many as 100,000 vehicles are reportedly planned for its first full year of production.

That's an ambitious target for a nameplate that has been dormant for 18 years. Still, bringing back some of the original's personality could give Honda something different in an SUV market increasingly filled with lookalike crossovers.

Next-Gen Ridgeline Taking Shape

Next-generation Honda Ridgeline rendering by Motor1

Photos by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Next-generation Honda Ridgeline rendering by Motor1

Photos by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

The Ridgeline, meanwhile, is getting a tougher appearance for 2028. A rugged concept shown to dealers featured an aggressive front grille, a roof-mounted light bar, and a distinctive bed-rail system. One retailer says "the redesign is more upscale and will also appeal to entry-level luxury buyers."

The doors also featured a more pronounced lower curve, which dealers who attended the private meeting said reminded them of the Toyota Tacoma. Honda appears keen to give its unibody pickup a more adventurous personality, although it's unclear how much of the concept's styling will make it into production.

Separately, also arriving in 2028, Honda will rebadge the Mitsubishi Triton/L200 as a body-on-frame pickup tailored to certain Asian markets.

New Honda Pilot On The Way

Honda Pilot XXL rendering by Motor1

Photos by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Honda Pilot XXL rendering by Motor1

Photos by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Honda also offered a brief glimpse of the next-generation Pilot through a video. The three-row SUV appears to be getting a more futuristic design, with triangular headlights and taillights and substantially revised bodywork.

Oddly enough, dealers didn't mention the rumored larger three-row SUV that Honda is reportedly developing as a more spacious alternative to the Pilot. The automaker has yet to confirm the model officially, so it's unclear whether it will arrive alongside the next-generation Pilot or later.

Honda Accord Moves Upmarket

Next-generation Honda Accord rendering by Motor1

Photos by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Next-generation Honda Accord rendering by Motor1

Photos by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

The Accord is also getting a visual makeover, although it won't be a full redesign just yet. Honda previewed a substantial midcycle refresh scheduled for the second half of 2027.

The current sedan's relatively conservative styling will give way to a more futuristic look. Dealers were shown a car featuring a sweeping hood, a premium-looking grille, and slim headlights inspired by the upcoming CR-V. One retailer described the redesign as more upscale, adding that it should appeal to entry-level luxury buyers.

Honda apparently didn't mention the rumored Crosstour revival. As previously reported, the automaker is said to be working on a lifted, hybrid-powered Accord hatchback that would effectively bring back the Crosstour nameplate. The model is reportedly planned for 2029, but dealers apparently didn't get a preview of it at the Las Vegas meeting.

New Honda CR-V Inching Closer

2028 Honda CR-V badge

Photo by: Honda

Perhaps the biggest product reveal was arguably the seventh-generation CR-V. Behind closed doors, Honda allegedly showed dealers the redesigned crossover ahead of its planned showroom debut next summer. The new model will adopt a more muscular appearance, featuring pronounced rear haunches and an upright, boxy front end.

The headlights will be particularly slim, measuring approximately 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters) in height, while the rear will feature a full-width taillight signature. The rear is said to have a cleaner look, with the wiper tucked beneath the roof spoiler; a design solution popularized by Range Rover and later adopted by Hyundai, Kia, and other automakers.

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The cabin will receive a substantial upgrade, too. Higher trim levels will feature a large 15.4-inch touchscreen, while today's chunky gear selector will become a stalk behind the steering wheel, freeing up space on the center console. The updated Honda emblem will also appear on the steering wheel.

Under the hood, the next CR-V will be available exclusively with hybrid power. Honda reportedly expects the redesigned crossover to exceed 400,000 U.S. sales in its first full year after it arrives at dealers next summer. Dealers have high hopes, with one retailer saying "the CR-V’s going to be a butt-kicker” while another projects that "it’s going to sell like crazy.”

More From Honda:

Honda’s New Ohio Plant Will Reportedly Build Next-Gen Acura MDX And Two Flagship SUVs

The Prelude Type R Is Real, But Not From Honda

Honda's Hotter Civic Type R Is 'In Development' For The US

Honda Never Wanted The Ridgeline To Be A Traditional Pickup, Says Designer

Source: Automotive News

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