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Over 1 Million Honda And Acura Vehicles Face Start/Stop Failure That Could Leave Drivers Stranded

NHTSA's EA26007 focuses on Auto Start/Stop failures in recent Honda and Acura models, without yet triggering a formal safety recall.

Photo by: Honda

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 19, at 4:24am ET

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Honda and Acura owners who have noticed the engine won't fire back up at a red light aren't imagining things. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a new engineering analysis covering more than a million of the vehicles.

The agency's opening documents list 701 owner complaints when the investigation was opened. Drivers describe the Auto Start/Stop system shutting the engine off at a complete stop, then failing to restart it when they take a foot off the brake.

NHTSA's Engineering Analysis EA26007 covers an estimated 1,033,632 vehicles. The agency says it opened the probe "to determine the scope and severity of the potential issue and assess any associated safety risks."

Which Honda And Acura Models Are Affected?

2025 Honda Odyssey

Photo by: Honda

The investigation spans the 2024-2026 Honda Odyssey, Passport, Ridgeline, and Pilot, plus the 2024-2026 Acura MDX. All five share the same Auto Start/Stop feature that cuts the engine at stoplights to save fuel.

EA26007 sits alongside EA25004, a separate engineering analysis NHTSA opened in 2025. That one examines similar Auto Start/Stop failures in specific 2016-2025 Honda Pilot, 2018-2025 Odyssey, 2019-2025 Passport, 2020-2025 Ridgeline, 2015-2025 Acura TLX, and 2016-2025 Acura MDX models.

NHTSA's summary for the new analysis lists no crashes, fires, injuries, or fatalities tied to the 701 complaints.

Neither Honda nor Acura has issued a recall for this condition. An engineering analysis is NHTSA's tool for digging into a pattern of complaints before deciding whether a defect exists and a recall is warranted.

Service documents tied to the earlier EA25004 probe describe the mechanism. Under certain conditions, excessive cylinder pressure or low cranking torque keeps the engine from restarting after Auto Idle Stop engages.

The listed workaround is shifting to Park and pressing the ENGINE START/STOP button.

What Honda's Service Bulletins Cover Right Now

2024 Honda Ridgeline Trailsport

Honda and Acura have issued service bulletins 26-090 and 26-019 ahead of NHTSA's new analysis. The Acura bulletin applies to 2016-2020 MDX models except Hybrid, 2022-2026 MDX models except Type S, and 2015-2020 TLX V6 sedans that show the same restart symptoms. Actual coverage is defined by VIN and build data.

The bulletins target three symptoms: the engine not restarting automatically after idle stop, slow cranking, and failure to start in hot ambient conditions. Earlier countermeasures on related Honda and Acura models combined a PGM-FI software update with starter assembly, starter-relay, or valve-adjustment work where needed.

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Acura's own service communication warns that replacement parts are available only in limited quantities. Repairs are being prioritized for vehicles already showing symptoms, and owners are being told to temporarily disable Auto Idle Stop in the meantime.

Internal dealer guidance points to broader owner notification on the Acura bulletin starting as early as late December 2026. The public bulletin only commits to notifying owners once sufficient parts are available. Until that happens, most affected owners won't get a direct heads-up.

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Honda Secretly Showed Dealers Its Future Models, Including The Element. Here's What They Said

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Source: NHTSA

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