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Toyota Thinks $22,000 Is 'Reasonable' For Its Scion Kei Truck

The Scion Kei-01 could cost less than a Ford Maverick, but it has a 25-mph speed limit.

Photo by: Scion

Anthony Alaniz

By: Anthony Alaniz

Nov 17, at 11:30am ET

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Last week, Toyota announced Scion is back and is building a Kei truck for the American market. The automaker designed the bite-sized pickup to comply with low-speed vehicle regulations, meaning it's limited to just 25 miles per hour. Official pricing remains a mystery, but now we at least have an idea.

In an interview with The Drive, Don Federico, Toyota USA’s vice president of engineering, said that the Scion Kei-01 will "cost less than $30,000." How much less? "$22,000 seems reasonable," Federico told the publication.

That is still a considerable amount of money for a car in this class, but it is cheaper than other trucks on the market. The Ford Maverick, the cheapest fully road-legal truck on sale today, starts at just under $30,000, and if you want a mid-size truck, you will start paying in the mid-$30,000s.

Those are road-legal trucks that the Scion isn’t designed to compete with.

What Does The Kei-01 Offer?

Scion by Toyota KEI-01

Photo by: Toyota

The Scion Kei-01 is a truck for a specific buyer who understands it isn't a replacement for their Chevrolet Silverado. Toyota designed the truck for mostly off-road use, like farms, ranches, and university campuses. To meet the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards for low-speed vehicles, Scion limits the truck’s speed to 25 miles per hour.

Powering the pickup is a 660-cc engine, paired with a continuously variable transmission and four-wheel drive. The cabin, which is right-hand-drive only, does include creature comforts like push-button start, power windows, and an infotainment screen, but that’s it.

This is a work truck first. The bed, which has sides that fold down to make loading and unloading easier, has a 660-pound payload capacity.

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Fleet First

Scion by Toyota KEI-01

Photo by: Toyota

When Toyota begins building the Scion Kei-01 at its Indiana factory in the second half of 2027, it will initially sell them to fleet customers. If demand is strong enough, Toyota will consider limited retail sales later.

If you don’t need a fleet of Kei trucks, other options are already available in the United States through imports. Then there is the used market. Kei trucks older than 25 years don’t have to comply with the FMVSS or the limits placed on low-speed vehicles.

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Source: The Drive

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