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A Fully Loaded Scout Traveler SUV Won't Hit $100,000

Stick to the base version with no options and you'll pay less than $60,000.

Photo by: Scout Motors

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 19, at 3:31am ET

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Scout Motors is making some pretty ambitious promises about its upcoming Traveler SUV. The retro-styled off-roader will deliver up to 800 horsepower with its optional range-extending powertrain, start below $60,000 for the base EV model, and potentially serve as the foundation for a luxury SUV wearing Audi's Four Rings. That's quite a lot of ambition for a brand that hasn't delivered its first production vehicle yet.

In an interview with The Drive, Scout Motors CEO Scott Keogh provided several interesting details about the company's plans, including pricing, performance, and the possibility of sharing its new body-on-frame platform with other Volkswagen Group brands.

Let's start with the money. Scout previously promised that the Traveler SUV would start in the high $50,000s, and despite rising costs, tariffs, and inflation, the company says it intends to stick to that commitment. Keogh reaffirmed that the pricing target is "100 percent holding," adding that customers can get a zero-option vehicle for less than $60,000.

Scout Traveler Mountainside Concept

Photo by: Scout Motors

A Fully Loaded Scout Traveler Won't Cost Six Figures

Even better, buyers won't necessarily have to settle for a sparsely equipped model. According to the CEO, a Traveler with virtually every available option will top out somewhere in the high $80,000s or low $90,000s. In other words, even a fully loaded example should avoid crossing the six-figure threshold. That said, the company's CEO acknowledged that adding extra accessories could push the price close to the $100,000 mark or even beyond.

Still, Scout expects most customers to spend considerably less. Keogh believes the sweet spot will be in the $60,000 range, suggesting buyers won't have to spend a fortune to get a well-equipped Traveler. The company is clearly aiming to offer plenty of customization without turning its retro-styled SUV into a six-figure proposition.

Scout Traveler Will Make 800 HP With Its Range Extender

Price is only part of the story. Scout also has some rather impressive performance figures in mind for the Traveler, particularly when equipped with its Harvester extended-range electric powertrain.

Keogh confirmed that the gasoline-backed SUV will deliver approximately 800 horsepower and a massive 1,000 pound-feet (1,356 Newton-meters) of torque. Scout is also targeting a 0-60 mph (97 km/h) sprint in three and a half seconds and a total driving range of about 500 miles (805 kilometers).

The Harvester setup combines an electric powertrain with a gasoline engine that acts as a generator. Mounted behind the rear axle, the naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine will come from parent company VW Group. Scout hasn't disclosed its exact displacement or battery capacity, but Keogh says the SUV should travel about 150 miles (241 kilometers) on electricity alone before the range extender needs to kick in.

That's a substantial amount of performance for an SUV designed to tackle serious off-road trails. It also gives buyers an alternative to a conventional battery-electric vehicle without sacrificing the instant torque associated with electric propulsion.

Scout Traveler

Photos by: Scout Motors

Scout Traveler

Photos by: Scout Motors

An Audi Off-Roader On Scout Bones Is Technically Possible

Perhaps the most intriguing possibility involves a completely different Volkswagen Group brand. Keogh told The Drive that Scout's platform and new South Carolina factory could accommodate vehicles wearing another manufacturer's badge.

When asked whether Audi or VW could develop a body-on-frame SUV using Scout's architecture, the CEO called it a "capable possibility." He was careful to stress that nothing has been confirmed, but made it clear that the underlying platform isn't exclusive to Scout.

That opens the door to an interesting scenario: an Audi-branded off-roader positioned against the Mercedes G-Class. Audi has been rumored to be considering a more rugged SUV, and Scout's ladder-frame architecture could provide a shortcut into a segment where VW Group currently has no direct competitor in the United States.

Scout Traveler Mountainside Concept

Photo by: Scout Motors

A Three-Row Traveler Is Under Consideration

Keogh explained that adapting the platform for another brand would be relatively straightforward. The front and rear axles could remain unchanged, while engineers could modify the frame to accommodate different vehicle dimensions. He also mentioned that Scout is considering a three-row model, which would require a longer wheelbase and some adjustments to the existing architecture.

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However, there's an important distinction between what's technically possible and what's actually planned. Audi hasn't announced a Scout-based production vehicle, and Keogh explicitly said there was nothing to confirm. If it gets the green light, the question is whether Scout would build it or Audi would assemble it at its new $4-billion Georgia factory, where production of the Q7, Q8, and Q9 is scheduled to begin in the early 2030s.

Scout Traveler Electric SUV

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Source: Scout Motors

In the meantime, Scout's first production models are expected to arrive in 2028, with the Traveler SUV leading the way ahead of the Terra pickup truck. The company has plenty to prove before then, but its ambitions are becoming increasingly clear. It wants to deliver an affordable American off-roader with serious electric performance, while potentially creating an entirely new opportunity for other VW Group brands.

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Source: The Drive

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