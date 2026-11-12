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Scout Has 212,000 Reservations. Here's What Those Drivers Own

Data from Scout shows that reservation holders are largely coming from where you'd expect: Ford and Jeep.

Photo by: Scout Motors

Jeff Perez

By: Jeff Perez

Nov 12, at 1:19pm ET

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With Scout’s first development prototypes already underway, the automaker is well on its way to bringing the Traveler SUV and Terra pickup to market. The first two models will begin production sometime in 2027, with the first customer models rolling off the line in 2028.

Ahead of that eventual production date, Scout shared data showing which customers might be making the switch to the brand’s new pickup and SUV. During a media presentation at its manufacturing facility in Blythewood, South Carolina, the automaker offered insight into its potential customer base—and the data is interesting.

Scout Traveler Trail-Ready Concept

Photo by: Scout Motors

Who’s Reserving The Traveler?

Scout currently has around 212,000 reservation holders combined for its two new models. Of those reservation holders, most of them currently own vehicles from brands like Ford, Jeep, and, of course, Rivian and Tesla.

Scout data shows that the number one vehicle owned by current reservation holders of the Traveler SUV is the Ford Bronco, followed closely behind by the Jeep Wrangler. Given that the Traveler is a direct competitor for both of those models, the data isn't all that surprising.

But further down the list, things get interesting. Current F-150 owners have shown lots of interest in the Traveler, while Tesla Model Y and Model 3 owners rank sixth and seventh, respectively. Rivian R1T customers are currently ninth on Scout’s list for the Traveler:

Ford Bronco Jeep Wrangler Ford F-150 Ford Mustang Mach-E Toyota 4Runner Tesla Model Y Tesla Model 3 Jeep Grand Cherokee Rivian R1T Toyota Tundra

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Who Wants The Terra?

Terra reservation holders—unsurprisingly—also largely drive Ford vehicles. The F-150 and Bronco rank first and second in Scout’s customer data, while the Wrangler comes in third and Tesla falls to fourth.

Other trucks like the Jeep Gladiator and Ford Maverick aren’t far behind either, with the Toyota Tacoma a bit further down the list:

Ford F-150 Ford Bronco Jeep Wrangler Tesla Model Y Jeep Gladiator Ford Maverick Toyota Tacoma Tesla Model 3 Ford F-150 Lightning Rivian R1T

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It should be said that not all 212,000 reservation holders for the Terra and Traveler will become customers. However, Scout is optimistic it can convert many of them.

There are a few years left before we see these models on the road, but the early data offers some interesting insights into who might be making the switch.

The Latest From Scout

Scout Traveler Concepts Show Rugged And Luxe Sides Of New SUV

Scout's Terra Pickup May Not Arrive Until 2030: Report

Scout Motors Fires Back At Report Claiming Production Delay

Scout's Trucks Will Have Buttons: 'Mechanical Switches Give You a Connection'

Source: Scout Motors

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