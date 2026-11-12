Home

Scout Motors

Traveler

News

Scout Is Finally Building Real Vehicles At Its $2-Billion Factory

Scout has kicked off validation builds at its South Carolina factory, bringing the Traveler SUV and Terra pickup closer to reality.

Photo by: Scout Motors

Jeff Perez

By: Jeff Perez

Nov 12, at 6:30am ET

Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

Building cars is hard, let alone starting an entirely new brand from the ground up. That’s why it's big news that Scout Motors is that much closer to bringing its new trucks and SUVs to market with initial prototypes.

The automaker has officially begun building validation vehicles at its massive new production facility in Blythewood, South Carolina. It marks a transition from factory construction to actual vehicle manufacturing—a big step for the fledgling automaker.

Scout says operations are underway at the facility, with teams building early versions of the upcoming Scout Traveler SUV and Terra pickup truck. These validation vehicles will help test equipment and identify any potential production issues that may arise before full-scale manufacturing.

Construction is now in its final phase, with most of the manufacturing equipment installed and operational. Scout Motors President and CEO Scott Keogh said of the update:

'What we are building in Blythewood is no longer a promise on paper. Our equipment is coming to life, and our teams are building our first validation vehicles right here in the factory.'

Scout Motors First Validation Prototypes

Photo by: Scout Motors

Real Scout Models Are Rolling Off The Line

There's a lot happening inside Scout's new production center. The body shop, for example, brings together approximately 160 individual parts to form each vehicle body. More than 750 robots support the process, with roughly 5,000 weld points in each completed body.

Scout is also using AI-supported weld monitoring and advanced measurement systems to evaluate quality and ensure vehicle bodies meet engineering specifications. Sample bodies will undergo thousands of individual measurements before moving to the Paint Shop.

The facility's Body Shop is designed to eventually process around 40 vehicles per hour at full capacity. Scout isn't operating anywhere near that production rate yet, though—these initial builds are focused on making sure the equipment works as intended and that the manufacturing process is ready to scale.

After welding, vehicle bodies move through an electrified Paint Shop for cleaning, coating, corrosion protection, painting, drying, and inspection. From there, they head to Assembly, where employees install everything from wiring and windows to seats, steering wheels, and tires.

Scout Traveler Mountainside Concept

Photo by: Scout Motors

Scout Motors Is Investing $2 Billion In South Carolina

The Blythewood facility is a massive investment for Scout Motors and the larger Volkswagen Group. The company is spending more than $2 billion on the production center, which is expected to create over 4,000 jobs.

Hiring is now ramping up as Scout builds its manufacturing workforce and prepares employees to operate the factory's advanced equipment. The automaker is also working with nearby colleges and universities to develop a pipeline of workers with automotive engineering and manufacturing experience.

Beyond the factory, Scout announced an additional $300 million investment in 2025 for an on-site Supplier Park. That project is expected to support approximately 1,000 supplier jobs and attract another $368 million in supplier investment.

Traveler And Terra Production Inches Closer

Validation vehicle builds will continue into 2027. After that, Scout plans to move into its next phase of pre-production builds, eventually progressing toward full manufacturing readiness and production speed.

What do you think?

View

Comments

The two vehicles leading the charge are the Scout Traveler SUV and Terra pickup. Both are part of the brand's highly anticipated return, with the company aiming to bring a fresh take on the classic American off-roader.

There's still work to do before customers can get behind the wheel, but this is a hugely important step.

The Latest From Scout

Audi Reportedly Exploring A New Off-Road SUV Based On Scout

What Is An EREV? Why Automakers Are Putting Gas Engines Back In EVs

Scout Traveler Concepts Show Rugged And Luxe Sides Of New SUV

Scout's Terra Pickup May Not Arrive Until 2030: Report

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motor1.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

View all comments ( )

Popular





12 Crossovers That Are Surprisingly Good At Off-Roading





Audi Nuvolari Costs $700,000. And It Will Be Rare In America





Dodge Is Back In NASCAR After 14 Years. Here's Everything We Know





Rimac's Electric Hypercar Is Dead Earlier Than Expected





Lucid's Sub-$50,000 SUV Comes Into Focus In New Teaser

latest articles

Scout Is Finally Building Real Vehicles At Its $2-Billion Factory Nov 12 - Manufacturing / Production -

Ferrari 499P Modificata Makes Auction History With $9.9 Million Sale Nov 12 - For Sale -

Ford's Expedition Tremor Overland One-Off Is A Test Bed For What Might Come Next Nov 12 - Los Angeles Auto Show -

Subaru Wants To Save The Gas Engine With A More Efficient Boxer Nov 12 - Industry -

JLR Suffers Legal Setback In BYD Dispute As Court Orders Files Destroyed Nov 12 - Industry -

Bentley Unveils 2026 Remembrance Cars With A Powerful Story Behind Them Nov 12 - Design -

Audi’s Next RS6 Avant Is Coming To America, And The RS5 Avant Could Follow Nov 12 - Official -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





From Detroit To Tokyo: Where Every Major Automaker Calls Home





Ferrari 499P Modificata Makes Auction History With $9.9 Million Sale





Audi Reportedly Exploring A New Off-Road SUV Based On Scout





Ford's Expedition Tremor Overland One-Off Is A Test Bed For What Might Come Next





Rimac's Electric Hypercar Is Dead Earlier Than Expected





Subaru Wants To Save The Gas Engine With A More Efficient Boxer





Mercedes Chairman Says Gas And Diesel Engines Still Have 10–15 Years Left