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Scout's New Factory Can Build A Truck Every 88 Seconds

Scout's 16,000-acre South Carolina manufacturing plant says it can pump out up to 200,000 models per year.

Photo by: Scout Motors

Jeff Perez

By: Jeff Perez

Nov 12, at 3:34pm ET

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Scout Motors is finally kicking off production at its Blythewood, South Carolina, manufacturing plant. The company recently built its first validation prototypes and aims to ramp up to full production in 2027.

The 16,000-acre site will be home to the new Traveler SUV and Terra truck, with the first production models expected to make their way to customers in 2028.

With so much room to build, Scout has lofty ambitions.

Scout Motors Validation Prototype

Photo by: Scout Motors

Up To 200,000 Scouts Per Year

Speaking with Scout executives during a tour of the company’s South Carolina facility—which currently sits at about 90 percent completion—the company tells us that, at full capacity, the plant could theoretically produce up to 200,000 units per year.

That equals a single model every 88 seconds, or up to 40 units per hour. Both models will be built on the same production line.

For comparison, Volvo's South Carolina manufacturing plant can produce up to 150,000 units per year. BMW's Spartanburg plant, meanwhile, churns out up to 450,000 models per year.

Photo by: Scout Motors

First Models Coming In 2028

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean Scout will produce 200,000 units per year. CEO Scott Keogh says the company is aiming for 100,000 units annually within the first few years before ramping up production.

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Scout currently has 212,000 reservations for its two models, with data showing that customers are coming from brands like Jeep, Ford, and Rivian. Eighty-seven percent of those holders opted for the EREV variants, while 75 percent are going for the Traveler SUV.

Not all of those reservation holders will turn into customers, naturally, but Scout is hopeful it can convert a large chunk of those reservation holders by 2027.

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