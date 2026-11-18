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Toyota Recalls 62,000 Tundra Trucks Over Faulty Camshafts That Could Snap While Driving

Non-hybrid Toyota Tundra models from 2022 to 2026 face inspection for faulty camshafts that could suddenly fail while driving.

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 18, at 6:08am ET

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Toyota is recalling about 62,000 Tundra pickups in the US over a camshaft defect that can snap while the truck is being driven. The recall covers specific non-hybrid Tundra trucks. Losing power at highway speed raises the risk of a crash.

The campaign targets 2022–2023 and 2025–2026 model year trucks built with a particular engine lot. Owners don't need to do anything yet beyond watching the mail, since Toyota is still working through notifications.

Toyota traced the problem to an incorrectly manufactured camshaft that can crack and break apart inside the engine. The company says roughly 300 of the bad camshafts may have actually made it into production trucks, out of the 62,000 vehicles pulled into the recall as a precaution.

Which Tundra Trucks Fall Under This Camshaft Recall

2023 Toyota Tundra

The recall is limited to non-hybrid Tundra trucks from the 2022, 2023, 2025, and 2026 model years. Toyota built these with the twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 engine during a production window when the faulty camshafts entered the supply chain.

Notably absent from the list: 2024 model year Tundras, every i-Force Max hybrid Tundra, and Sequoia SUVs that share the same 3.4-liter twin-turbocharged V6. Toyota's filing says none of those are affected by this particular camshaft batch.

This isn't the brand's first camshaft-related headache this year. Toyota's prior engine recall on the Tundra dealt with manufacturing debris left inside the block. That's a separate issue from the camshaft defect driving this new campaign. Both problems trace back to engine assembly, and Toyota has treated them as distinct recalls with distinct remedies.

A snapped camshaft can cause a sudden loss of motive power. That's particularly dangerous at higher speeds, where a stall increases the odds of a collision. Toyota hasn't tied the defect to any confirmed crashes or injuries in its filing. The risk is serious enough to warrant a full inspection campaign instead of a software fix or a simple warning.

What Owners Should Expect From The Dealer Fix

2022 Toyota Tundra Limited Exterior Front View

Toyota will notify every known owner of an affected Tundra and ask them to bring the truck to a dealer for inspection. The dealer checks whether that specific vehicle's camshaft came from the suspect production lot. Not every truck in the recall population actually got a bad part.

If the inspection turns up a camshaft from the affected lot, the dealer replaces it at no cost to the owner. Trucks with a camshaft from outside that lot need no further work. Toyota is inspecting the full 62,000-vehicle population anyway.

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Owner notification letters are expected by mid-January 2027, so some owners may not hear from Toyota for another two months. Owners who want to check sooner can look up their vehicle identification number against Toyota's recall records instead of waiting on the mail.

Toyota says customer support remains available for owners with questions about the recall, pointing them to the Toyota Brand Engagement Center at 1-800-331-4331. That line can confirm whether a specific VIN is included before the formal notification arrives.

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Toyota Profits Surge As Hybrid Sales Drive Strong Recovery

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Source: Toyota

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