Home

News

Ford Is Bringing The F-150 To Japan

Global Fleet Sales and Space Factory will match Ranger, F-Series, Everest, and Transit to Japanese government, defense, and aid projects.

Photo by: Ford

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 18, at 5:41am ET

Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

Ford hasn't sold a new vehicle in Japan in years, and this isn't a dealership relaunch. Global Fleet Sales has appointed Japan-based Space Factory as its authorized channel partner to supply Ford trucks and vans to government, defense, and humanitarian fleets across the country.

The deal covers ministries, local governments, the Japan Self-Defense Forces, and nongovernmental organizations. Nothing is confirmed on pricing or timing yet. The lineup and the structure behind it are already specific.

The Fleet Lineup And Target Buyers

2026 Ford Super Duty F-250 Platinum

Photo by: Ford

According to PickUpTruckTalk, the channel targets Japanese government, defense, and aid customers rather than everyday retail buyers. The proposed portfolio spans the Ranger, the Everest SUV, the Ranger Super Duty, the F-150, the F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550, plus the Transit van.

Three companies split the job. Global Fleet Sales, a subsidiary of RMA Group, supplies the vehicles and the technical information behind them. Space Factory, whose staff have completed Ford service training, handles customer coordination, importation, Japanese registration, delivery, and ongoing service once trucks arrive in the country.

RMA Special Vehicles, based in Thailand, is lined up to build mission-specific conversions: ambulances, emergency-response trucks, and extreme off-road builds. Possible upgrades include communications, lighting, storage, suspension, and electrical systems. The model is build-to-order, project by project.

Early deliveries are meant to set operating references before anyone talks about scaling up. Production origin for each vehicle gets assessed on a project basis. That means a Ranger built for one ministry could come from a different plant than one built for an NGO fleet.

Ranger Super Duty Payload And Towing Figures

2026 Ford Ranger Super Duty Work Truck (Australia)

Photo by: Ford

The Ranger Super Duty is the heaviest hitter being pitched to Japanese buyers, and the numbers explain why. It's rated at up to 1,982 kilograms of payload, about 4,370 pounds, and a maximum braked towing capacity of 4,500 kilograms, roughly 9,921 pounds, depending on configuration.

Those figures are important specifically for humanitarian and defense work. A truck pulling nearly 10,000 pounds can tow a trailer loaded with relief supplies or equipment into terrain a standard pickup wouldn't touch.

What do you think?

View

Comments

Everything downstream of the spec sheet is still open. Vehicle availability and exact specifications get assessed project by project against Japanese registration and regulatory requirements. A configuration approved for one ministry's fleet won't automatically clear for another buyer.

Pricing, order volumes, and firm delivery dates have not been announced. Ford's broader push into light commercial trucks has already reached other markets outside North America, and Japan's fleet channel looks like the same playbook applied to a country where Ford has no retail presence left to rebuild.

More From Ford:

2028 Ford Mustang GTD Gets A Special Edition 125 Years In The Making

Ford Maverick Buyers Can Get The 300-HP SV300T Package Before Taking Delivery

Ford Showed Us Its Secret Car Vault Filled With Hundreds Of Hidden Gems

Ford's New NASCAR Mustang Looks A Lot More Like The Road Car

Source: PickUpTruckTalk

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motor1.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

View all comments ( )

Popular





Driven: The New Audi A2 Is Proof Small Cars Still Make Sense





Aston Martin Is Taking Its Call Of Duty Off-Roader To Dakar





Ford Will Sell The Dark Horse SC's V8 And DCT, Minus The Mustang





Ford Maverick Buyers Can Get The 300-HP SV300T Package Before Taking Delivery





Inspiring The Next Generation Of Mechanics

Latest Stories

Ford Is Bringing The F-150 To Japan Nov 18 - Government -

Mercedes-Benz Faces US Scrutiny Over Chinese Ownership And Technology Partnerships Nov 18 - Corporate / Financial -

Chrysler Is Giving The 2027 Pacifica A Copper Makeover At LA Auto Show Nov 18 - Official -

Nissan Reveals One Key Design Detail About The Next GT-R Nov 18 - Design -

Tesla Bets $3.3 Billion On Cybercab Production At Giga Berlin Nov 18 - Manufacturing / Production -

Waymo Is Banned From California Freeways After A Series Of Incidents Nov 18 - Autonomous Vehicles -

Kia's Future Lineup Could Include A Hydrogen Minivan: Report Nov 18 - Rumors -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





The $800 Ford F-250 That Quietly Stole SEMA





Mercedes-Benz Faces US Scrutiny Over Chinese Ownership And Technology Partnerships





Ford’s Strong Profits Show High Gas Prices Aren’t Keeping F-150 Buyers Away





Chrysler Is Giving The 2027 Pacifica A Copper Makeover At LA Auto Show





Ford Recalls 102,000 F-Series Trucks Over A Strange Gauge Issue





Nissan Reveals One Key Design Detail About The Next GT-R





Ford Will Sell The Dark Horse SC's V8 And DCT, Minus The Mustang