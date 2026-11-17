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Ford Maverick Buyers Can Get The 300-HP SV300T Package Before Taking Delivery

New Ford Maverick SV300T buyers can bundle the $15,595 kit at purchase, while current owners order installation separately through participating dealers.

Photo by: Ford

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 17, at 3:51am ET

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Ford has turned its compact pickup into a 300-horsepower street truck for the 2025 and 2026 model years. Buyers ordering eligible builds from mid-November 2026 don't have to wait until after delivery to get it. The new Maverick SV300T Package is the first Ford Custom Garage kit built specifically for the Maverick, and it comes in black or bronze.

The package fits 2025 and 2026 Maverick XLT, Lariat and Lobo models equipped with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine and all-wheel drive. Pricing starts at $15,595 when ordered with a new eligible truck.

Ford Maverick SV300T Installation Options

Ford Maverick SV300T First Drive Review

Photo by: Ford

The SV300T buying process now runs on two tracks. A customer ordering a new Maverick can add the package at purchase and have it installed through Ford Custom Garage before the truck reaches the dealership.

That upfront route means the whole package, truck included, can be rolled into one finance deal. Existing Maverick owners get a simpler path. They contact a participating Ford dealer, who orders the parts and handles installation on a truck already in the driveway.

Tire treatment differs between the two paths. Tires come included when the package is ordered alongside a new vehicle at the stated price. Owners adding it later need to buy tires separately and work out fitment with their dealer.

Installation by a Ford dealer or an ASE-certified technician keeps the package's three-year, 36,000-mile warranty intact from the truck's in-service date. Buyers who would rather wrench it themselves can still purchase the parts outright and fall back on the individual Ford Racing Parts warranty instead.

Gallery: Ford Maverick SV300T First Drive Review

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Source: Ford

Ford Maverick SV300T Price and Included Equipment

The headline number is the jump under the hood. Output climbs from 250 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque in stock form to 300 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque on premium fuel. That's a 50-horsepower and 70-pound-feet gain built around a Mustang-sourced turbocharger and an upgraded intercooler.

A Borla sport exhaust changes the truck's sound, too. Lowering springs, Lobo shocks and stabilizer upgrades on XLT and Lariat models sharpen cornering and ride height for street driving. Lobo trucks skip those chassis parts, since the Lobo already ships with that setup from the factory.

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Appearance changes carry the black or bronze theme across 20-by-8-inch wheels, matching center caps, lug nuts, tailgate lettering and SV300T graphics on the hood and bodysides. XLT and Lariat models also pick up an Air Design front lower spoiler for a lower stance.

Buyers who want the parts without dealer installation can buy the kit alone for $6,075 on XLT and Lariat trucks or $4,500 for Lobo. That price gap reflects suspension hardware Lobo already has standard. Motor1 drove an early build of the 300-horsepower Maverick package and came away comparing its road manners to a hot hatch.

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Source: Ford

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