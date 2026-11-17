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2028 Ford Mustang GTD Gets A Special Edition 125 Years In The Making

The 2028 Ford Mustang GTD gets the 1901 livery, interior tweaks, new color options, and its familiar 815-horsepower supercharged V8.

Photo by: Ford

Anthony Alaniz

By: Anthony Alaniz

Nov 17, at 6:00am ET

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The Ford Mustang GTD is getting a few small tweaks for 2028. The automaker’s ultimate Pony Car gets a new special edition that celebrates "Sweepstakes"—the car Henry Ford built and raced in 1901 as a last-ditch effort to attract investors.

Ford won, and 125 years later, the Blue Oval is honoring that special car with a unique livery for the Mustang GTD. The new 1901 livery replaces last year's Spirit of America package and features Royal Red exterior paint with black accents. The splitter, diffuser, rockers, and rear wing feature exposed carbon fiber.

Inside, the 1901 livery comes with mahogany red leather seats and race red stitching. The Performance Package, which includes aerodynamic updates and a weight reduction, is standard.

GTD’s Small Tweaks

2028 Ford Mustang GTD 1901

Photo by: Ford

Beyond the new livery, the 2028 Mustang GTD gets redesigned 3D-printed titanium paddle shifters and a new shift ring. Full-grain leather now wraps around the center console, the door panels, and the instrument panel.

Optional magnesium wheels will also be available for the 2028 model year. Ford introduced them with the car's launch but has faced supplier constraints, which the automaker says have been resolved.

On the outside, Ford has new painted stripe options. There’s also an updated livery for the Liquid Carbon with teal accents and striping. Incognito Green and Teal Tonic exterior colors have been added, replacing Sage Green and Blue Metallic.

What Stays The Same

Photo by: Ford

Ford didn’t touch the powertrain. Under the hood is Ford’s supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine, with its dry-sump oil system. It still makes 815 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, with a rear-mounted eight-speed dual-clutch transaxle.

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The top speed remains 202 miles per hour, and Brembo ceramic brakes provide the stopping power for the Mustang. Ford will release pricing information closer to the Mustang’s on-sale date.

Interested buyers can begin placing orders in December, with deliveries expected to start in the second quarter of 2027.

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