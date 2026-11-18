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Mercedes-Benz Faces US Scrutiny Over Chinese Ownership And Technology Partnerships

Bipartisan House China Committee questions Mercedes-Benz on ownership, technology sharing, data security, and Chinese-made parts in vehicles sold in the US.

Photo by: Mercedes-AMG

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 18, at 4:54am ET

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Mercedes-Benz is now on the clock in Washington. The House Select Committee on China gave the German automaker until December 1 to answer roughly two dozen questions about its Chinese shareholders and technology partnerships.

Representative John Moolenaar, the panel's Republican chair, and Representative Ro Khanna, its top Democrat, sent the request on November 17. They want documents and a meeting with Mercedes-Benz North America CEO Jason Hoff.

Mercedes-Benz said it received the letter and would cooperate, as reported by Reuters. The company stated it operates independently under its management board, adding that "our shareholders have no management board seats and no management authority."

What The House China Committee Wants Mercedes-Benz To Disclose

Mercedes-Benz Concept GLA presentation, Shanghai 2013.

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

The lawmakers' letter lays out specific categories of information. They are asking about possible Beijing influence over strategic decisions, technology sharing arrangements, and Chinese access to Mercedes-Benz research and development work.

The committee also wants details on Chinese-made components used in vehicles built or sold in the United States, plus any dealings between the automaker and Chinese government officials. It asked Mercedes-Benz to preserve relevant documents and electronic communications ahead of the deadline.

Lawmakers stated the stakes in blunt terms. The letter said:

'this ownership concern is compounded both by the specific nature of the shareholders, as well as the operational influence they appear to exert over your company.'

Congress is weighing whether to write a tougher ban on Chinese-owned automakers into law, and this request feeds directly into that debate.

A bill the Senate Commerce Committee approved in July would bar companies with more than 15 percent Chinese ownership from selling vehicles in the US. That's a threshold Mercedes-Benz would currently cross.

How Much Of Mercedes-Benz Do Chinese Investors Own?

Mercedes-Benz G 580 at Auto China 2024

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

The committee highlights that Chinese investors hold nearly 10 percent of Mercedes-Benz through state-owned Beijing Automotive Group. Geely chairman Li Shufu holds nearly 10 percent through his own stake. Lawmakers frame those twin holdings as a significant national security concern.

Mercedes-Benz is likely to escape a US ban under the current Senate language. Republican Senator Bernie Moreno has said he expects the final bill to carve out an exemption, which is why Mercedes-Benz keeps surfacing in this fight despite that dual ownership. Moreno said similar protection is being discussed for Volvo Cars, which Geely majority owns.

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December 1 is now the near-term pivot point. If lawmakers don't like Mercedes-Benz's answers, they can tighten the draft ban. That could raise compliance costs for the company and shape which Chinese-built parts end up in US-market cars and trucks.

The backdrop goes beyond one automaker's cap table. A Biden-era rule from early 2025 already bars Chinese automakers from selling or building passenger vehicles in the US over concerns about driver data reaching China, and Washington keeps tariffs over 100 percent on Chinese EVs.

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Source: Reuters

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