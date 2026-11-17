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Hyundai Confirms Next-Generation Elantra Is Coming To The US

Sharpened styling, staggered 2027 and 2028 model years, and Pleos Connect tech highlight Hyundai's compact sedan push in Los Angeles.

Photo by: Hyundai

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 17, at 7:57am ET

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Hyundai is bringing the next-generation Elantra to American soil. The 2027 Hyundai Elantra and its 2028 hybrid sibling get their global reveal at AutoMobility LA on November 19, with a livestream starting at 9:05 a.m. Pacific Time.

The sedan already launched in South Korea as the Avante. The Los Angeles event works as the model's formal introduction to US buyers. Hyundai has kept specifications, pricing, and on-sale dates under wraps ahead of the show.

Hyundai Motor North America president and CEO Randy Parker is scheduled to take part in the press conference, according to the automaker. Design chief Brad Arnold and product planning executive Olabisi Boyle round out the lineup of speakers Hyundai confirmed for the 30-minute presentation.

US Debut And Confirmed Details

2027 Hyundai Avante (South Korea)

Photo by: Hyundai

The reveal runs from 9:05 to 9:35 a.m. Pacific Time at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Hyundai has confirmed the gasoline sedan arrives as a 2027 model and the hybrid as a 2028 model. The brand hasn't explained the split model-year strategy yet.

Both versions stay on display through the public days of the Los Angeles Auto Show, parked alongside the automaker's all-new Tucson in the Hyundai booth. That gives showgoers a hands-on look before either car reaches dealers.

The timing lines up with real momentum. Hyundai sold 140,614 units of the outgoing Elantra from January through October 2026, an 11 percent jump over the same stretch last year.

In October alone the sedan moved 12,011 units, good for third in the compact-car segment behind the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic. That's a notable number in a market where rivals keep trimming sedan lineups. Hyundai is betting that compact sedans still have buyers left to win.

Gallery: 2027 Hyundai Avante (South Korea)

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Source: Hyundai

Design, Pleos Connect, And Powertrains

Hyundai's teaser sketch shows a sharper front end, with thin light strips tracing down the hood corners toward a squared-off nose. That's a departure from the softer, more rounded face of the current car, and it fits the redesign already seen on the Korean-market Avante.

That Avante runs a 2.0-liter gasoline engine rated at 147 horsepower and a 1.6-liter hybrid rated at 155 hp. Both powertrains are expected to carry over. However, Hyundai has not published US output or fuel-economy figures.

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Early expectations point to a roomier cabin and a larger touchscreen running Hyundai's new Android-based Pleos Connect infotainment system and a Gleo AI assistant. None of these features are confirmed yet for the US-market Elantra.

Hyundai has also flagged a bigger plan for the performance side of the lineup, saying it intends to grow its N range to more than seven models by 2030. A next-generation Elantra N is under development and test mules have already been spotted. Hyundai has not confirmed any powertrain configuration or output for that car.

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Source: Hyundai

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