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New Hyundai Elantra N Caught Testing, And It Looks Spicy: Video

The heavily camouflaged Hyundai shows off wider tires, a more aggressive design, and a possible 330-hp.

Photo by: 힐러 Healer TV

Jeff Perez

By: Jeff Perez

Nov 16, at 11:51am ET

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Hyundai isn't wasting any time developing the next-generation Elantra N. The new Elantra only recently debuted for the global market, but the automaker is already testing its upcoming performance model on public roads.

The new Elantra N was recently spotted testing in South Korea by the Korean channel Healer TV, giving us our first unofficial look at what's next for Hyundai's popular performance sedan.

The prototype is still covered in heavy camouflage, hiding most of its new bodywork. Even so, it clearly has a more aggressive stance, what appear to be wider fenders, and two large exhaust outlets poking through the rear bumper.

It also looks like Hyundai is taking a more serious approach to the car's performance hardware. Previous sightings have revealed tires measuring 275/30ZR19, considerably wider than the 245-section tires on the current model. The prototype also appears to have a wider track, which should help improve grip and stability.

The New Elantra N Looks Much More Aggressive

The next Elantra N will share its basic design with the eighth-generation Elantra, which recently debuted in South Korea under the Avante name. The standard sedan already looks dramatically different, with sharper bodywork, slim lighting elements, pronounced fenders, and a fastback-like roofline.

Those design details appear to carry over to the performance model, although Hyundai is clearly giving the N version its own distinctive look. The prototype has a lower, more aggressive front end, pronounced side skirts, and additional camouflage around the wheel arches. Around the back, two large round exhaust tips sit near the outer edges of the bumper.

There's also what appears to be a more prominent rear spoiler, although the camouflage makes it difficult to tell exactly what Hyundai has planned. Red brake calipers have shown up on previous test cars, too, suggesting the automaker is upgrading the hardware to match the car's expected performance gains.

What's Under The Hood?

The biggest change could be under the hood. Hyundai is expected to replace the current Elantra N's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with a larger 2.5-liter turbocharged engine.

Hyundai hasn't confirmed the new engine for the Elantra N or released any performance figures. However, the automaker already uses versions of the 2.5-liter turbo-four in several other models, including the Sonata N Line and Genesis G70.

In the Sonata N Line, the engine produces 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. The Genesis G70 makes as much as 300 hp from a similar setup. Previous reports have suggested the next Elantra N could deliver more than 330 hp. That would be a significant jump over the current model's 276 hp and 289 lb-ft of torque.

Photo by: 힐러 Healer TV

Will Hyundai Keep The Manual Transmission?

The current Elantra N offers a choice between a six-speed manual and an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. We'd hate to see Hyundai drop the stick shift, especially as affordable performance cars with three pedals become increasingly difficult to find.

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For now, there's no word on whether either transmission will carry over to the next generation. Hyundai has also remained quiet about the new model's power output, pricing, and release date.

The next Elantra N could arrive as early as 2027, although Hyundai hasn't announced an official debut date.

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