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Ford's Expedition Tremor Overland One-Off Is A Test Bed For What Might Come Next

Ford and Fox Factory built a one-off Expedition to explore customer demand for a more capable, purpose-built full-size overlanding SUV.

Photo by: Ford

Anthony Alaniz

By: Anthony Alaniz

Nov 12, at 6:00am ET

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Ford’s latest one-off is a test. The Expedition Tremor: Project Overland is a collaboration between the Dearborn-based automaker and Fox Factory Vehicles, and the automaker is eager for reactions.

It’s based on a 2025 Expedition Tremor with an assortment of upgrades. It has Raptor R wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires, a 2.0-inch lift with Fox 2.0 Performance Series coilovers, modified skid plates, Raptor-inspired running boards, and up to 10.6 inches of ground clearance.

Project Overland wears the F-150 Tremor’s modular bumper, which has an integrated and hidden Raptor winch mount for a Warn winch. It also has Tread Pro recovery boards and an upgraded intercooler for the EcoBoost engine.

Some upgrades are already available from Ford, like the Yakima roof rack and rooftop tent, an awning, and side curtains for the liftgate.

Ford finished the Expedition with black hi-hat paint and unique graphics. Inside, the SUV gets the overhead console upfitter switches from the F-150 Tremor and unique leather-trimmed front seats.

Will Ford Produce It?

Ford Expedition Tremor: Project Overland Concept Winch

Photo by: Ford

Ford is adamant that it has no plans to sell a model like Project Overland. Instead, it’s a test bed to gauge consumer interest.

The Blue Oval continues to invest heavily in aftermarket accessories and customization, including Ford Custom Garage, which offers curated packages, and the popular Tremor brand.

The rugged trim package accounts for about 15 percent of Expedition sales. Combined Tremor and Raptor sales make up a quarter of Ford’s deliveries in the United States, and the automaker is focusing on areas of growth that fulfill its promise of “no boring cars.”

What’s Its Purpose?

Ford Expedition Tremor: Project Overland Concept

Photo by: Ford

Stephanie Simon, Expedition brand manager, called Project Overland a “test bed for future possibilities.” She said Ford and Fox Factory Vehicles are “exploring what customers might want from a purpose-built, full-size overlanding SUV.”

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If you want Ford to turn the Expedition Tremor into a true overlander, let the automaker know. Simon said the automaker is eager to see reactions and “what it will allow for potential future collaboration.”

The automaker is “still exploring the possibilities.” Ford will display the Expedition Tremor: Project Overland at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show scheduled later this month.

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Source: Ford

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