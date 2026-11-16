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Hot Wheels Crowns 2026 Legends Tour Winner After Worldwide Search

Custom builder Matt McEntegart turns a 1979 Chevrolet El Camino into a widebody Corvette-based mashup that wins the 2026 Hot Wheels Legends Tour.

Photo by: Hot Wheels

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 16, at 6:37am ET

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Matt McEntegart just brought the Hot Wheels Legends Tour title back to American soil for the first time in four years. The Tampa builder's wildly reworked 1979 Chevrolet El Camino won the global crown at the November 14 Grand Finale, beating out finalists from Indonesia, Italy, and Chile.

The car, nicknamed the "SS Monte Mino," now heads into Mattel's design studio, where it will be shrunk down to a 1:64-scale die-cast and sold on store shelves worldwide.

Matt McEntegart's 'SS Monte Mino' El Camino

2026 Hot Wheels Legends Tour winner, Matt McEntegart's 1979 Chevrolet El Camino 4

Photo by: Hot Wheels

The build mashes up three Chevrolet icons at once. McEntegart grafted an El Camino body onto a modified 2008 Corvette chassis. He stretched the wheelbase by 12 inches and layered in Monte Carlo SS styling cues throughout.

Under the hood sits a modified Chevrolet V8 with exposed velocity stacks and a handful of performance upgrades. A custom air suspension drops the body exceptionally low over 22-inch wheels, a proportion that's practically built for a toy car's exaggerated stance.

Ted Wu, Mattel's general manager and global head of vehicles and building sets, credited the craftsmanship behind the win. Wu said:

'Matt's El Camino stood out for its bold design and craftsmanship, and we're honored to turn his passion project into an official Hot Wheels die-cast car for fans to play and collect around the world.'

McEntegart shaped foam prototypes and built his own molds to fabricate the widebody panels, finished in maroon paint with red-tinted forged carbon fiber trim. The cabin mixes 1980s-style upholstery with modern Corvette switchgear, all hand-fitted by McEntegart himself.

Inside the Radical Build And Global Competition

Hot Wheels Legends Tour 2026 Winner in Chile, Andres Romero Maureira's 1992 Chevrolet Salaya S

Hot Wheels Legends Tour 2026 Winner in Italy, Andrea Cionco's 1990 Mazda MX-5

Hot Wheels Legends Tour 2026 Winner In Indonesian, Sandranto Hertanu's 1961 Morris Mini Van

Photos by: Hot Wheels

Photos by: Hot Wheels

McEntegart's path to the title started locally. His El Camino won the Tampa stop before advancing through North America's regional rounds. The 2026 Hot Wheels Legends Tour covered 19 countries overall, including 12 stops across North America alone, drawing thousands of custom entries judged on authenticity, creativity, and garage spirit.

Regional champions from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific all converged on the Global Grand Finale, where McEntegart's El Camino edged out the field. Indonesia's Sandranto Hertanu brought a 1961 Morris Mini Van rebuilt into a custom pickup. Italy's Andrea Cionco reworked a 1990 Mazda MX-5 with Japanese-inspired widebody flares.

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Chile's Andres Romero Maureira rounded out the finalists with a 1992 Chevrolet Salaya SP, a purpose-built race car running a 450-horsepower V8. None of them matched the El Camino's final tally. Each advanced from local events through a vetting process run by Hot Wheels designers and regional automotive experts.

The tour has grown considerably since launching in 2018 as a US-only series tied to Walmart events marking Hot Wheels' 50th anniversary. Past global winners include the 2022 "Texas Toot" micro truck and the 2025 Fiat 126P Bis rally build from Poland. McEntegart's win marks the first American return to the top spot since that 2022 victory, according to Mattel.

Gallery: Hot Wheels 2026 Legends Tour Winner

84

Source: Hot Wheels

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Source: Hot Wheels

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