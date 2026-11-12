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Dodge Gets A New CEO While Tim Kuniskis Gets A Promotion
Bob Broderdorf is back to lead Dodge, Matt McAlear is overseeing Chrysler, and Tim Kuniskis is named chief commercial officer.
Photo by: Ram
Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
Nov 12, at 4:15pm ET
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Stellantis made major leadership changes today in its American operations. The automaker has named Tim Kuniskis, current head of the American brands and SRT division, the new chief commercial officer, while Bob Broderdorf, former Jeep CEO, is back after a brief medical leave.
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Broderdorf won't be returning to lead Jeep. Instead, he will take over as the head of Dodge, where he formerly served as head of production planning and oversaw the launch of the Hellcat—and the brand is preparing a new Hellcat.
Matt McAlear, who led Dodge and Chrysler starting in March, will now lead Chrysler exclusively. The brand is planning to add three new models to its lineup.
More Stellantis News
Dodge's New Hellephant Crate Engine Makes 1,025 HP And Comes With A Warranty
Jeep Is Taking Marvel Superheroes Off-Roading
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Americans Are Already Snapping Up Fiat's Tiny $15,000 Topolino
Source: Stellantis
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