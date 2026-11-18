Home

Cadillac

XT6

Features

Cadillac XT6 Is Returning, And It Won't Be An EV. Here's Everything We Know

Cadillac ended XT6 production after 2025, but the luxury brand has renewed interested in offering combustion-powered models.

Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Anthony Alaniz

By: Anthony Alaniz

Nov 18, at 12:00pm ET

Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

Ope. Cadillac is reversing course. Less than a year after XT6 production ended, Cadillac Global Vice President Kristian Aquilina posted on LinkedIn that the model would be returning to the lineup.

Cadillac’s push to become an all-electric brand has taken a back seat, with the luxury brand already announcing that the next-generation CT5 sedan will have combustion power. It’s expected to spawn a high-powered V Series Blackwing variant, too.

General Motors announced earlier this year that it's investing in its Tennessee factory to support production for a future combustion-powered Cadillac. We expect this to be the new XT6, but Cadillac has provided no details about the crossover.

The XT6 will give Cadillac a three-row crossover that’s not electric or the Escalade. We expect to learn more in the coming months, but until the official debut, this is everything we know about the new XT6.

What Will Cadillac Call It?

2028 Cadillac XT6 Rendering By Motor1

Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Cadillac was a late arrival to the three-row crossover segment, with the XT6 finally arriving in the lineup for the 2020 model year. It sat above the two-row XT5 before the brand canceled production.

The XT6 arrived as Cadillac implemented a new alphanumeric naming structure for its vehicles. Sedans got “CT” with a numerical suffix, while “XT” denoted crossovers. The XT6 isn’t a thrilling name, but it’s established, so it works.

What Platform Will It Ride On?

Cadillac hasn’t provided any details about the new XT6. The previous SUV shared GM’s C1XX architecture with several other models, like the Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, and GMC Acadia, but GM has moved those vehicles to a new platform called VSS-S (Vehicle Set Strategy-SUVs).

We expect Cadillac will likely build the new XT6 on this architecture. It not only underpins GM’s largest crossovers, but the XT5 also rides on this platform. Using the VSS-S for the XT6 makes the most sense from a time and cost perspective, but GM could take a different route.

What Will It Look Like?

2028 Cadillac XT6 Rendering By Motor1

Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

There are only so many ways to design a winning crossover, and the XT6 won’t stray from that formula. Our rendering depicts the new Cadillac as a big family hauler with three rows and the brand’s latest styling cues.

The next-generation XT6 features a wide grille, vertical headlamps, and thin daytime running lights along the edge of the hood. At the back, the crossover has vertical taillights that are split by the body.

Inside, we expect the XT6 to look like other modern Cadillacs. It will feature the brand’s Horizon Display, although we doubt it will get the pillar-to-pillar one that’s in the Escalade.

What Will Power It?

Cadillac has confirmed that the next XT6 will have combustion power but hasn’t provided any specifics. The previous XT6 had two engine options: a turbocharged 2.0-liter and a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6.

GM doesn't use the V6 as much as it once did; it powers two current models, the Chevrolet Blazer and the XT5. If the new XT6 is built on the same platform as GM’s other large crossovers, the Cadillac will likely use the same turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine.

The engine powers the latest Chevrolet Traverse, GMC Acadia, and Buick Enclave. It produces 328 horsepower and 326 pound-feet of torque, more than the XT6’s V6 that made 310 hp and 271 lb-ft. It could be the only engine offered in the new Cadillac.

How Much Will It Cost?

The last XT6, for 2025, started at just over $50,000. We expect that the price point will creep upward. The 2026 XT5, which slots below the XT6 in the lineup, starts at $46,595 with destination, and that figure will likely increase when the redesigned model launches.

We expect the XT6 to start in the mid-$50,000 range, likely falling between the Optiq and Lyriq electric SUVs. If Cadillac adds a V Series variant to the XT6 line—which seems unlikely, but you never know—the top price could easily reach $70,000.

What do you think?

View

Comments

When Will It Debut?

Cadillac hasn’t announced when the next XT6 will launch. The redesigned XT5 will arrive first, likely sometime next year. The XT6 will not debut until after that.

In June, General Motors announced it is investing $275 million in its Spring Hill, Tennessee, facility. Over half is allocated to building a future combustion-powered Cadillac, which is expected to be the new XT6.

Everything We Know

Dodge Is Back In NASCAR After 14 Years. Here's Everything We Know

The Honda Accord Is Getting A Radical Makeover. Here's Everything We Know

Honda Wants To Take On The Tahoe With An Even Bigger SUV. Here's What We Know

BMW’s Biggest SUV Yet Could Rival The Escalade. Here’s Everything We Know

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motor1.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

View all comments ( )

Popular





Gas Prices Are Finally Dropping





Cadillac XT6 Is Returning, And It Won't Be An EV. Here's Everything We Know





Nissan Reveals One Key Design Detail About The Next GT-R





Toyota's New Small Truck Is A Corolla Cross With A Bed

Latest Stories

Cadillac XT6 Is Returning, And It Won't Be An EV. Here's Everything We Know Nov 18 - Everything We Know -

Toyota's New Small Truck Is A Corolla Cross With A Bed Nov 18 - Official -

What Actually Happens When You Press Your Car's Brake Pedal? Nov 18 - Motor101 -

12 Cars That Should Easily Make It To 250,000 Miles Nov 18 - Lists -

Driven: Subaru Forester Wilderness Hybrid Feels Like Déjà Vu Nov 18 - First Drives -

Ken Miles’ Shelby Cobra Could Cross The $25 Million Mark Nov 18 - For Sale -

Rolls-Royce Turns Backgammon Into A Luxury Work Of Art Nov 18 - Toys -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





Don't Buy A Blackwing. This 640-HP Cadillac Costs Thousands Less





Toyota's New Small Truck Is A Corolla Cross With A Bed





From Detroit To Tokyo: Where Every Major Automaker Calls Home





What Actually Happens When You Press Your Car's Brake Pedal?





GM Recalls 67,000 Chevy Blazer EVs And Cadillac Lyriqs Over Dangerous Brake Issue





12 Cars That Should Easily Make It To 250,000 Miles





Cadillac's F1 Team May Already Be For Sale. The Asking Price? $3 Billion