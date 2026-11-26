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2027 Honda Accord Gets Split Headlights With Squinty Eyes, But Only In China

The midsize sedan gets a sharper face in a Chinese regulatory filing. Whether the US sees it is anyone's guess.

Photo by: MIIT

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 26, at 5:54am ET

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The Accord is about to look a lot weirder. Well, at least in China. Fresh photos from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) show GAC Honda's refreshed midsize sedan. It features a new split-headlight layout, with narrow lower lamps that give it a distinctly squinty look, and Honda's new "H" emblem on the hood.

Looking solely at the car’s radical new face, you’d be forgiven for thinking this is a next-generation Accord. However, the filing on MIIT’s website includes technical specifications that reveal an identical wheelbase. Not only that, but the greenhouse, character line, and door handles make it evident that we're still dealing with the current-generation car.

As usual when new designs emerge from China, nothing in the filing suggests this face will leave the country. MIIT listings cover vehicles intended for the local market only, and it's still unclear whether the US or any other market will get this facelift. Honda hasn't said anything on the subject, as the 2027 Accord hasn't officially made its debut yet. Don't assume the squint will cross the Pacific.

2027 Honda Accord facelift (China)

Photo by: MIIT

There's a better chance that most of the world will get a different Accord. Back in May, Honda showed a wedge-shaped prototype for a new production model due in 2028. The fastback-styled car may have previewed the 12th-generation sedan, and we can see some resemblance to the Chinese-spec model. It has a somewhat similar split-headlight design, but everything else is pretty much different.

Getting back to the Accord at hand, there are also a few changes at the rear, where the taillights now flank the model's lettering. The Honda badge used to sit there, but now it's positioned higher on the trunk lid and has the new logo. Even with these subtle changes, it's evident that this is the current-generation car with a nip here and a tuck there.

The MIIT filing reveals a hybrid powertrain built around a 2.0-liter gasoline engine, two electric motors, and a lithium-ion battery pack. The four-cylinder combustion engine alone produces 146 horsepower, and although the total system output isn't specified, we'll remind you that the global model makes 204 hp.

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This Accord likely uses Honda's current hybrid technology rather than the new hardware introduced earlier this month with the 2027 Avancier. According to the MIIT document, the sedan rides on 235/40R19 tires in this configuration. Depending on the version, it weighs between 1,585 to 1,633 kilograms (3,494 to 3,600 pounds).

2027 Honda Accord facelift (China)

Photo by: MIIT

The 2026 Guangzhou Auto Show opens tomorrow, running from November 27 to December 6. Whether GAC Honda will actually bring the facelifted sedan is unclear. The MIIT filing only shows the car is on its way to approval, so it's reveal should be right around the corner.

More About The Honda Accord:

The 2025 Honda Accord Hybrid Is Still Really Good: Review

The 2025 Honda Accord Is Still Under $30,000

The Honda Accord Makes A Strong Case For Hybrids

2024 Honda Accord Debuts In Japan With Different Climate Controls Than US Model

Source: Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)

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