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Electric BMW M3 Reportedly Targets CES 2027 Debut With 838 HP

BMW's quad-motor M3 ZA0 targets 838 horsepower, rapid DC charging, and overlaps G80 production before a later G84 gas model.

Photo by: BMW

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 26, at 3:07am ET

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BMW is finally putting a rough date on the car M fans have been asking about for two years. The electric M3, internally called the ZA0, is widely expected to get its world reveal at CES 2027 in Las Vegas this January, though the company has not confirmed the venue.

Production follows at BMW's Munich plant, expected to start in 2027. That timing puts the new car on the floor just as the gas-powered G80 M3 winds down its own run.

BMW appears to be favoring a tech show over a traditional auto show for the first full look at the ZA0, based on multiple reports that point to a CES 2027 debut first flagged by CarSales, with Munich production expected to follow later that year.

BMW M3 EV Prototype First Drive Review

Photo by: BMW

The G80 M3 is not getting replaced overnight. BMW is expected to end production of the current gas model in 2027, with most reporting pointing to builds wrapping up between February and late summer depending on the market, which means the electric M3 prototype and the outgoing combustion car will share showroom space for a stretch.

A next-generation combustion M3, carrying the G84 designation, is projected to arrive around mid-2028 based on internal product-plan reporting. Current expectations have the ZA0 launching in 2027 and the gas car following in 2028, which points to a period when the electric M3 is the only new M3 but leaves the exact overlap and rollout timing open.

BMW has spent months walking this car through testing, from Miramas to the Nürburgring to public roads in California. Engineers have repeatedly said the car needs to feel like an M3 behind the wheel, not just on a spec sheet.

Gallery: BMW M3 EV Prototype First Drive Review

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Source: BMW

Performance, Range, And Charging

BMW's preliminary numbers point to a combined 838 hp and 885 lb-ft of torque, produced by four electrically excited synchronous motors, one per wheel. That architecture lines up with what BMW previewed as a quad-motor monster last winter, though final production figures are not locked yet.

With that much power split four ways, BMW's own target for the 0-to-62-mph run sits under three seconds. The automaker has not published an official number for the standing quarter mile or a top speed figure.

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Range is where the picture gets split by test cycle. BMW's WLTP target is roughly 404 miles, while MotorTrend's estimate under the stricter EPA cycle lands closer to 300 miles, a gap buyers should expect given how differently the two protocols measure consumption.

Charging is the number BMW seems proudest of: up to 420 kW on DC fast chargers, enough to add 217 miles in ten minutes under ideal conditions. The car also gets simulated gear changes and six selectable driving stages, carrying over the character BMW promised when it first confirmed the M3 name for the electric car rather than a separate badge.

More From BMW:

BMW Has A $1.7 Billion Argument For Lower US Import Tariffs

BMW Reveals A Secret Extra-Long V12 7 Series That Never Happened

BMW Just Started Building Its First US-Made EV

BMW Unearths M7 Prototype It Secretly Built Decades Ago

Source: CarSales via BMWBlog

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