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BMW Reveals A Secret Extra-Long V12 7 Series That Never Happened

BMW transformed its flagship sedan into a stretched limo, but left it on the cutting room floor.

Photo by: BMW

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 19, at 4:27am ET

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BMW seems to have an endless supply of secret 7 Series projects. Just a few days ago, the company pulled the wraps off a previously undisclosed M7 prototype based on the E38-generation luxury sedan. Now, BMW Classic is giving us another reason to revisit the brand's history by showing a one-off L7 concept that spent 21 years hidden from public view.

This time, the starting point was the controversial E65-generation 7 Series. BMW took a facelifted 760Li and stretched it by approximately 20 inches (51 centimeters), creating an even more luxurious limousine with considerably more room for rear passengers. The result is the L7 Concept, a dark blue sedan that looks like an answer to Maybach, back when it operated as a standalone brand before becoming part of the Mercedes lineup.

The car recently made its public debut in an Instagram video shared by Retro Garage with help from BMW Classic. Judging by the footage, this wasn't simply a design exercise that never got beyond a clay model. BMW actually built a fully functional car, complete with an extravagant rear compartment.

An Extra-Long 7 Series With Room To Spare

BMW added the extra length at the B-pillar, as it did with the previous-generation E38 L7, perhaps the most elegant of all 7 Series models. The modification gives the rear doors a considerably longer profile while reserving all the additional space for passengers in the back.

At approximately 5.53 meters (218 inches) long, the E65 L7 is about 35 centimeters (14 inches) longer than the long-wheelbase 760Li it is based on. It's also around 14 centimeters (5.5 inches) longer than the current 7 Series. In fact, it's roughly as long as a standard-wheelbase Rolls-Royce Ghost.

The stretched proportions are particularly noticeable from the side, where the extended section between the doors makes the already imposing E65 look even more substantial. BMW didn't need extravagant bodywork to make this limousine stand out.

A V12-Powered Living Room On Wheels

The extra space wasn't wasted on luggage. BMW turned the rear compartment into something like a private lounge, complete with cream-colored leather upholstery, wood trim, and a second sunroof for rear passengers.

A refrigerator is tucked away in the center console, while another compartment holds bottles upright. The rear seats offer enough legroom for occupants to stretch their legs almost completely straight, which is certainly not something you can say about every luxury sedan.

BMW L7 (E38)

Photo by: BMW

BMW Already Had An L7 Before This One

The E65 concept wasn't BMW's first attempt at building an even more luxurious 7 Series. Between 1997 and 2001, the company produced 899 examples of the E38-based L7, each derived from the 750iL and its 5.4-liter V12. Those cars were approximately 25 centimeters (9.8 inches) longer than the standard long-wheelbase 7 Series.

BMW sold them in Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, but never in the United States. Side note: America did, however, get the older E23 L7 as a range-topping version, which BMW also sold in Japan. The original L7 didn't feature a stretched wheelbase, as it was essentially a fully loaded version of the standard 7 Series.

The E65 L7 Concept essentially carried that formula into the next generation, although BMW never put it into production. Why? That's something the company hasn't explained yet. Perhaps the business case for such an extravagant limousine wasn't compelling enough, especially considering that the regular 760Li was already an expensive proposition. Maybe BMW was also worried that it would cannibalize sales of Rolls-Royce, which had been part of the Group since 1998.

2028 BMW Alpina 7 Series teasers

7

Source: BMW

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A Fancier 7 Series Is Coming Next Year

BMW is preparing to take the 7 Series upmarket once again. In 2027, the company will launch a more luxurious version under the newly established BMW Alpina brand, positioned above the regular flagship and below Rolls-Royce.

However, unlike the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, it won't get a stretched wheelbase. That's hardly a dealbreaker, considering the standard 7 Series already offers a generous 3,215 mm (126.6 in) between the axles. In other words, BMW believes there's enough room to make its flagship even more exclusive without making it any longer.

See Other One-Off BMWs:

BMW Unearths M7 Prototype It Secretly Built Decades Ago

BMW Kept This Hatchback A Secret For Decades

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